Charlotte County Christian Academy Inc.'s Online Auction

This Coach purse is stunning.
Signature Coach canvas and smooth leather, metal logo, fabric lining.
Inside multifunctional pocket
Outside zip pocket
Top zip closure
Crossbody strap to allow for hands free shopping. It’s large enough to carry all the things you need.
Donated by Hollands Diving
Michael Kors White Monogram Gold Chain
$25
Starting bid
Phone case and wallet for IPhone 12
$5
Starting bid
North Face Backpack
$10
Starting bid
Coffee Cup
$10
Starting bid
Tassimo Coffee Maker
$20
Starting bid
Salton Air Fryer
$20
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate A Change of Seasons
$20
Starting bid
$75 gift certificate for the Rossmount
$25
Starting bid
Family Membership Kingsbrae Gardens
$25
Starting bid
$100 Gift Cert for Rituals
$25
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Rituals
$25
Starting bid
MOEN Matt Black Kitchen Faucet
$75
Starting bid
Beautiful Artwork
$25
Starting bid
Watching The Bay by Angelo Bonvie
$50
Starting bid
Erase Mediclinic $100 Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows Golf Club and Rouxbarb
$40
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows & Rouxbarb Restaurant
$40
Starting bid
$100 My Space Giftshop
$40
Starting bid
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20
Starting bid
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20
Starting bid
Set of 6 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20
Starting bid
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for VIPia
$40
Starting bid
Pit Boss Grill
$100
Starting bid
Beauty Basket
$30
Starting bid
Cruisin' with the Whales
$25
Starting bid
10 Sessions of Tanning
$25
Starting bid
Subway Sandwich Platter
$25
Starting bid
Subway Cookie Platter
$10
Starting bid
Pete's Dairy Bar $20 Gift Certificate
$5
Starting bid
MAC Padded Club Chair
$25
Starting bid
