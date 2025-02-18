Hosted by

Charlotte County Christian Academy Inc.

Charlotte County Christian Academy Inc.'s Online Auction

40 School House Ln, Pennfield, NB E5H 0B2, Canada

Coach Purse
$20

Starting bid

This Coach purse is stunning. Signature Coach canvas and smooth leather, metal logo, fabric lining. Inside multifunctional pocket Outside zip pocket Top zip closure Crossbody strap to allow for hands free shopping. It’s large enough to carry all the things you need. Donated by Hollands Diving
Michael Kors White Monogram Gold Chain
$25

Starting bid

This Stunning bags is sure to turn heads. Gold chain straps Zipper closure Fabric interior Donated by Ivy Varner
Phone case and wallet for IPhone 12
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful rose gold phone case and wallet combo. Donated by Ivy Varner
North Face Backpack
$10

Starting bid

This is a great back pack for any student. Great for carrying all that’s needed for school or for a young professional.
Coffee Cup item
Coffee Cup
$10

Starting bid

Trapped Coffee Mug, Keep you drink hot or cold in this stylish tumbler
Tassimo Coffee Maker
$20

Starting bid

Single cup coffee machine Donated by Jane Stewart
Salton Air Fryer
$20

Starting bid

3litre air fryer
$50 Gift Certificate A Change of Seasons item
$50 Gift Certificate A Change of Seasons
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate from A Change Of Seasons. A great way to get your yard looking beautiful, spring is coming very soon. Donated by A Change Of Seasons
$75 gift certificate for the Rossmount item
$75 gift certificate for the Rossmount
$25

Starting bid

$75 gift certificate for the Rossmount can be used in the restaurant or the hotel. Donated by The Rossmount
Family Membership Kingsbrae Gardens item
Family Membership Kingsbrae Gardens item
Family Membership Kingsbrae Gardens
$25

Starting bid

Use this card for your entire family to be able to enjoy the beautiful gardens at Kingsbrae all year long Donated by Kingsbrae Gardens
$100 Gift Cert for Rituals item
$100 Gift Cert for Rituals
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for Rituals – certificate #1 Donated by S.D. Bent Construction
$100 Gift Certificate for Rituals item
$100 Gift Certificate for Rituals
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for Rituals – certificate #2 Donated by S.D. Bent Construction
MOEN Matt Black Kitchen Faucet
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful MOEN matt black finish kitchen faucet with retractable hose, retracts automatically, self docks securely and operated smoothly with 50% more spray power than most pulldown and pullout faucets. Mounts with or without deckplate, includes soap dispenser, 1, 2, 3 or 4 hole installation, ensures accurate water connections with quick one click installation, supply lines with 3/8" compression fittings attached and duralast cartridge for generations of use. Lifetime limited warranty. Valued at $349.99 plus tax Donated by Griffin Plumbing
Beautiful Artwork
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful piece will look lovely in your family room, living room, bedroom or office. It is 3' wide x 2' high. The colors of teale, green and pink hues all come together for this soothing piece to admire while relaxing in your personal space. Donated by Ivy Varner
Watching The Bay by Angelo Bonvie
$50

Starting bid

This stunning piece is a print of an original hand painting by the incredibly talented Angelo Bonvie. The detail is so precise you can easily mistake it for a photo. This piece comes with it's certificate of authenticity signed by Angelo himself. Size 14" wide by 11" high Valued at $150 Donated by Angelo Bonvie
Erase Mediclinic $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate donated by Erase Mediclinic for $100 towards any of their amazing services. Thank you Lisa Stevens for this awesome donation!
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows Golf Club and Rouxbarb item
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows Golf Club and Rouxbarb
$40

Starting bid

$100 Certificate to be used at The Hollows or the Rouxbarb Restaurant. Certificate #0263 Donated by Fred Spear CGA Accounting
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows & Rouxbarb Restaurant item
$100 Gift Certificate The Hollows & Rouxbarb Restaurant
$40

Starting bid

$100 Certificate to be used at The Hollows or the Rouxbarb Restaurant. Certificate #0264 Donated by Fred Spear CGA Accounting
$100 My Space Giftshop item
$100 My Space Giftshop
$40

Starting bid

$100 My Space Giftshop Gift Certificate If you have not been into My Space's new location at 152 Water Street, St. Andrews you need to check it out. Amazing variety of quality items to choose from. Gift Certificate donated by Kelly Conley of My Space Giftshop
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20

Starting bid

Love these beautiful original folk art paintings done in the family studio of Jantje Blokhuis-Mulder, Andrea Mulder-Slater and Geoff Slater Art Donated by Andrea Mulder-Slater of Jarea Art
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20

Starting bid

These Coffee Paintings are so unique and amazing and will bring many interesting conversations. Don't miss out on your chance to own these amazing coffee paintings. Art Donated by Andrea Mulder-Slater of Jarea Art
Set of 6 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20

Starting bid

Love these beautiful seascape art paintings done in the family studio of Jantje Blokhuis-Mulder, Andrea Mulder-Slater and Geoff Slater Art Donated by Andrea Mulder-Slater of Jarea Art
Set of 4 prints by Jarea Art Folk 'N Fine
$20

Starting bid

These Coffee Paintings are so unique and amazing and will bring many interesting conversations. Don't miss out on your chance to own these amazing coffee paintings. Art Donated by Andrea Mulder-Slater of Jarea Art
$100 Gift Certificate for VIPia item
$100 Gift Certificate for VIPia
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for VIPia to be used towards any of her amazing services. Donated by Pia Driscoll of VIPia
Pit Boss Grill
$100

Starting bid

2 burner table top gas griddle with 2 year warranty 265 Sq In cooking surface Multiple temperature zones Griddle 18.5x14.3 Surface Cover Included Valued at $520 Donated by Keith's Building Supplies
Beauty Basket
$30

Starting bid

This beauty basket has everything you need. Contents are valued at over $275 Donated by Danielle Chambers at Rituals
Cruisin' with the Whales
$25

Starting bid

1 Person Pass for an exciting venture on the Bay of Fundy Cruisin' with the Whales Donated by Heather Wilcox
10 Sessions of Tanning
$25

Starting bid

10 tanning sessions at Jo the Hair Pro Donated by Jo Blanchard
Subway Sandwich Platter item
Subway Sandwich Platter
$25

Starting bid

Subway sandwich platter donated by Subway Valued at $60
Subway Cookie Platter item
Subway Cookie Platter
$10

Starting bid

Subway Cookie Platter Donated by Subway
Pete's Dairy Bar $20 Gift Certificate item
Pete's Dairy Bar $20 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Pete's Dairy Bar $20 Gift Certificate Donated by Pete's Dairy Bar
MAC Padded Club Chair
$25

Starting bid

MAC Padded Club Chair with carrying and storage bag. Sturdy Steel Construction Frame with maximum 500 LB load Carrying bag for easy transport Donated by CCCA Home and School

