Charlotte County Christian Academy Inc.'s Online Auction

This stunning piece is a print of an original hand painting by the incredibly talented Angelo Bonvie. The detail is so precise you can easily mistake it for a photo. This piece comes with it's certificate of authenticity signed by Angelo himself. Size 14" wide by 11" high Valued at $150 Donated by Angelo Bonvie

This stunning piece is a print of an original hand painting by the incredibly talented Angelo Bonvie. The detail is so precise you can easily mistake it for a photo. This piece comes with it's certificate of authenticity signed by Angelo himself. Size 14" wide by 11" high Valued at $150 Donated by Angelo Bonvie

More details...