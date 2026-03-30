Carnival of Colours 2026 - Friday July 3rd

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About this event
Big Top Admission includes prize draws, music, dancing, $75 of carnival cash to spend on amusements, side show delights, and gourmet carnival inspired food & drinks.
$175/person. Includes a $100 tax receipt, and $75 of carnival cash to spend the night of!
If you wish to pre-purchase additional carnival cash you can do so online as well.
Double the Fun Admission gives you everything included in Big Top, with twice the carnival cash to spend any way you like!
$250/person. Includes a $100 tax receipt, and $150 of carnival cash to spend the night of!
If you wish to pre-purchase additional carnival cash you can do so online as well.
Skip the wait and keep the fun going—pre-purchase extra books of 5 carnival cash tickets for $25! Your event ticket already includes some carnival cash to get you started (see below), but this lets you stock up in advance so you don’t have to line up later when you’re ready for more drinks, gourmet carnival bites, and amusements.
Once guests are on-site, food, beverages and amusements are purchased with carnival cash.
Big Top Admission ticket includes $75 carnival cash.
Double the Fun Admission includes $150 carnival cash.
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