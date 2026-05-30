Lethbridge Minor Basketball Association

Hosted by

Lethbridge Minor Basketball Association

CHARMED.ca Presents: the Battle at the Bridge MAIN event

General Admission (4-17)
$5

Valid all weekend at all locations. Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.

General Admission (18+) - Day Pass
$5

Single day admission for Adults at any location.


Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.

General Admission (18+) - Tournament Pass
$10

Tournament Pass admission for any location.


Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!