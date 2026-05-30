CHARMED.ca Presents: the Battle at the Bridge MAIN event

Valid all weekend at all locations. Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.
Single day admission for Adults at any location.
Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.
Tournament Pass admission for any location.
Show your pass at the door and receive your wristband. Wristbands can be used at all locations.
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