Noelle's Gift to Children

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Noelle's Gift to Children

About this event

Chatham-Kent Committee Volunteer Registration

Secretary
Free

The official record-keeper and communications hub, responsible for scheduling meetings, taking minutes, maintaining official documents (bylaws, resolutions, policies)

Volunteer Coordinator
Free

Manages the entire lifecycle of volunteers, from recruiting, screening, and training to scheduling, supervising, and recognizing them.

Event Coordinator
Free

Plan, organize, and execute events (like fundraisers, galas, or awareness campaigns) from start to finish, managing logistics, budgets, vendors, marketing, and sponsorships to meet financial and engagement goals.

Co-Chair
Free

Responsible for the effective functioning of the board in its role of governing Noelle's Gift

School Board Liasion
Free

Act as a communication bridge, connecting LKDSB and SCCDSB with stakeholders (principals, parents, community) to share information and gather feedback.

Administrator
Free

Help with the Zeffy platform including form creation and reporting.

Other
Free

You tell us what position you would like to do!

Closet Coordinator
Free

Work with Sarnia Coordinators to help coordinate visit, closet sponsorships for Chatham/Kent Schools

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!