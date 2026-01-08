Chatham-Kent Committee Volunteer Registration

About this event
The official record-keeper and communications hub, responsible for scheduling meetings, taking minutes, maintaining official documents (bylaws, resolutions, policies)
Manages the entire lifecycle of volunteers, from recruiting, screening, and training to scheduling, supervising, and recognizing them.
Plan, organize, and execute events (like fundraisers, galas, or awareness campaigns) from start to finish, managing logistics, budgets, vendors, marketing, and sponsorships to meet financial and engagement goals.
Responsible for the effective functioning of the board in its role of governing Noelle's Gift
Act as a communication bridge, connecting LKDSB and SCCDSB with stakeholders (principals, parents, community) to share information and gather feedback.
Help with the Zeffy platform including form creation and reporting.
You tell us what position you would like to do!
Work with Sarnia Coordinators to help coordinate visit, closet sponsorships for Chatham/Kent Schools
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!