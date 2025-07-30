Cheers for 20 years!

4848 Boul. Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2T 1R5, Canada

20th Anniversary Event Admission
CA$2

Join us and celebrate!

Talisman Theatre Logo Sticker item
Talisman Theatre Logo Sticker
CA$2

2" Talisman Theatre logo vinyl sticker.

Talisman Theatre Tote Bag item
Talisman Theatre Tote Bag
CA$20

Cotton tote bag with Talisman logo.

Talisman Theatre 20th Anniversary Calendar item
Talisman Theatre 20th Anniversary Calendar
CA$20

2026 calendar commemorating 20 years of Talisman Theatre.

"Night from the 4th to the 5th" Access item
"Night from the 4th to the 5th" Access
CA$20

Access to our multi-award winning digital production. Night from the 4th to the 5th was written by Rachel Graton and translated by Katherine Turnbull.

Coffee with the Creative Director item
Coffee with the Creative Director
CA$50

Join Lyne Paquette for a coffee and great conversation!

2 Tickets to "Seeker" item
2 Tickets to "Seeker"
CA$125

Buy a pair of tickets to see our upcoming co-production at Centaur Theatre. Seeker was written by Marie-Claude Verdier and translated by Alexis Diamond.

$20 Donation
CA$20
$200 Donation
CA$200
$2000 Donation
CA$2,000
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing