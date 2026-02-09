Chelsea Chocolates 2026

Offered by
Dive into a world of sweetness with our Personalized Stuffed Egg! Choose your favourite from creamy Milk, rich Dark, or velvety White chocolate, then watch as it gets transformed into a personalized delight filled with solid chocolate animals and gourmet Easter candy. It's a treat that's as unique as you are!
Chewy chocolatey goodness! Marshmallow dipped in Belgian chocolate with Easter sprinkles.
Choose from milk or dark chocolate!
Hop into the Easter spirit with our delightful Easter Lollipop! Shaped like a charming Solid Chocolate Easter Bunny, this creamy Milk chocolate treat is perfect for kids and kids at heart. It's a fun and festive addition to any Easter basket or as a sweet surprise for someone special.
Enjoy a small hollow foiled egg filled with jellybeans! Choose between milk, dark or white chocolate
Add a touch of whimsy to your Easter celebrations with our Sitting Bunny! Crafted from premium Belgian chocolate, this solid delight is available in milk or dark chocolate. Whether as a centerpiece for your holiday table or a thoughtful gift, this charming bunny is sure to delight chocolate lovers of all ages.
Dressed to Impress and Sweet to the Core! This Solid Belgian milk, dark or white chocolate bunny is sure to impress.
