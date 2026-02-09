BRIDGET'S BUNNIES PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS

Chelsea Chocolates 2026

Chelsea Chocolates 2026

Personalized Stuffed Egg
$16.90

Dive into a world of sweetness with our Personalized Stuffed Egg! Choose your favourite from creamy Milk, rich Dark, or velvety White chocolate, then watch as it gets transformed into a personalized delight filled with solid chocolate animals and gourmet Easter candy. It's a treat that's as unique as you are!

Marshmallow on a Stick
$5.45

Chewy chocolatey goodness! Marshmallow dipped in Belgian chocolate with Easter sprinkles.

Choose from milk or dark chocolate!

Easter Lollipop
$4.95

Hop into the Easter spirit with our delightful Easter Lollipop! Shaped like a charming Solid Chocolate Easter Bunny, this creamy Milk chocolate treat is perfect for kids and kids at heart. It's a fun and festive addition to any Easter basket or as a sweet surprise for someone special.

Mini Jellybean Egg
$8.50

Enjoy a small hollow foiled egg filled with jellybeans! Choose between milk, dark or white chocolate

Sitting Bunny (solid)
$8.25

Add a touch of whimsy to your Easter celebrations with our Sitting Bunny! Crafted from premium Belgian chocolate, this solid delight is available in milk or dark chocolate. Whether as a centerpiece for your holiday table or a thoughtful gift, this charming bunny is sure to delight chocolate lovers of all ages.

Bow Tie Bunny
$5.59

Dressed to Impress and Sweet to the Core! This Solid Belgian milk, dark or white chocolate bunny is sure to impress.

