CHEO Night - The Lumineers VIP Upgrades - July 12th 2026

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Starting bid
One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club - access our 3 Betty VIP Areas on site!
Starting bid
One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club with reserved seats at the RBC Stage, plus access to our other Betty VIP Areas!
Seats: Row C, Seats 9 & 10
Starting bid
One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club with reserved seats at the RBC Stage, plus access to our other Betty VIP Areas!
Seats: Row E, Seats 9 & 10
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!