Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa Bluesfest has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

A large crowd watches a concert on July 12th, with the city skyline visible in the background.
Ottawa Bluesfest

Hosted by

Ottawa Bluesfest

About this event

Sales closed

CHEO Night - The Lumineers VIP Upgrades - July 12th 2026

Betty VIP Club Day Pass (x2) item
Betty VIP Club Day Pass (x2)
$250

Starting bid

One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club - access our 3 Betty VIP Areas on site!

Betty VIP Club Day Pass with Reserved Seating - Row C (x2) item
Betty VIP Club Day Pass with Reserved Seating - Row C (x2)
$300

Starting bid

One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club with reserved seats at the RBC Stage, plus access to our other Betty VIP Areas!

Seats: Row C, Seats 9 & 10

Betty VIP Club Day Pass with Reserved Seating - Row E (x2) item
Betty VIP Club Day Pass with Reserved Seating - Row E (x2)
$300

Starting bid

One pair of upgrades to our Betty VIP Club with reserved seats at the RBC Stage, plus access to our other Betty VIP Areas!

Seats: Row E, Seats 9 & 10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!