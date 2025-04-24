Chief Atahm School Language Teaching Curriculum (Catalog Items)

Product #: 0002
Teacher's guide for Second year level Total Physical Response (TPR) program
Small Flash Cards
Product #: 0021
Size: 2.5" x 3.5"
105 Cards Total (with no text)
Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Large Beginner Flash Cards
Product #: 0021
Size: 8.5" x 11"
105 Cards Total (with no text)
Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Beginner Bingo Sets
Product #: 0021
Size: 8.5" x 11"
Bingo Cards: 2.5" x 3.5" Caller Cards
105 Cards Total (with no text)
Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Who is Your Family? (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0035
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A family book for early childhood and primary programs
Grandma's Glasses (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0029
R Kyé7e r Cllullcústn̓s
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Picture book translations of finger play "Grandma's Glasses"
Different Foods (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0030
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Book with colourful graphics of a variety of modern and traditional foods
Book of Greetings (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0031
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Sample dialogue book with a variety of greetings
This is my Body Parts (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0032
R Scwenc
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Book with graphics of different body parts
Counting Book (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0033
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A basic counting book from number one to a hundred
Three Little Kittens (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0011
Tekellés t̓e cpespesísel̓t
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A Children's book about 3 little kittens who lost their mittens
Put On Your Clothes (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0034
Tnmín̓te re7 Stestite7t
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A simple pattern book to help teach clothing vocabulary
The Bear (Beginner Book)
Product #: 0010
R Sqwleqs
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Simple pattern book describing a bear and his antics
Look at all the Animals (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 0025
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Basic pattern book with simple descriptions of animal behaviour
Coyote (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 0026
R Sek̓lép
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Early childhood book describing the antics of Coyote
Birds (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 0027
R Spipiyúy7e
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Colourful book describing birds of the local interior area
Apples are Good All the Time (Sing Along Book)
Product #: 0013
Le7 r Ápels
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A big book to accompany a simple song for early childhood and primary age
I'm a Little Snowman (Sing Along Book)
Product #: 0028
Swuctmúc Ke
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Picture book and story to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot"
A Classroom favourite
A Walk on the Road (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 00165
K̓uwéte n-cucwéll
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A song about a walk, sung to the tune of "Farmer in the Dell"
There was an Old woman Who Swallowed a Fly (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 0005
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A colourful book of "There was an old woman who swallowed a fly"
The Sockeye Salmon (Read Aloud Book)
Product #: 0008
R Sqleltn7úw̓i
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
Life cycle of a salmon, a teaching unit
She'll be coming to town (Sing Aloud Book)
Product #: 0014
Me7 St̓ek te Tégwe
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
A lively action book sung to the tune of "She'll be coming around the mountain"
Itsy Bitsy Spider (Sing Along Book)
Product #: 0015
K̓wóy̓i7ese t̓e Skék̓i7
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
An illustrated version of "Itsy Bitsy Spider"
About Colours (Book)
Product #: 0036
Melmál̓qwtn
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
This book reinforces colours using familiar objects and animals
Themes Desk Sets
Product #: 0022
Size: 22" x 34" Laminated
For use in classrooms on students desks: 4 themes house, forest, community & farm
Secwépemc Songbook (Book & CD or USB stick)
Product #: 0006
Set.setsines r Secwépemc
Size: 8.5" x 11"
A Secwépemc children's songbook filled with early childhood songs and games
Secwépemc-kuc (Book)
Product #: 0018
Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17"
An early childhood book presenting Secwépemc values and identity
Cstélen (Book)
Product #: 0410
Cstélen Place names Book 1
10 important place-names. Focuses on the South end of Adams Lake. This booklet is the first in a series. Traditionally, the Secwépemc people lived in villages along the region called "Cstélen", encompassing the Adams River and Adams Lake. There are over 250 place names in the area around Adams Lake and Chase that have been gathered by Chief Atahm School through many trips with Elders.
Tsetcwécwqs (Book)
Product #: 0392
Book 1 of a Series of 5 Elder's Books
The "Connecting Stories Research Project" is a collaborative, community research project, in partnership with the province-wide research initiative, "first nations languages in the twenty-first century: looking back, looking forward", funded through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research. The goal of this research are to work in collaboration with Chief Atahm School, a Secwépemc immersion educational site to document language through stories told by fluent Secwépemc elders of the Chase area in order to create language teaching resources.
