Chief Atahm School

Chief Atahm School

Chief Atahm School Language Teaching Curriculum (Catalog Items)

Grey Conference Tee
Grey Conference Tee
$20
Blue Conference Tee
Blue Conference Tee
$20
2025 R Speqwél̓etcws t̓e Tselmál̓qwste
2025 R Speqwél̓etcws t̓e Tselmál̓qwste
$30
Tsyecwemínstses lu7 re Sqexqéxe
Tsyecwemínstses lu7 re Sqexqéxe
$10
Temtéw̓s-kuc ne Koskóso
Temtéw̓s-kuc ne Koskóso
$10
R Sqleltn7úw̓i
R Sqleltn7úw̓i
$10
Language Teaching Ideas from Chief Atahm School (DVD)
Language Teaching Ideas from Chief Atahm School (DVD)
$25
Product #: 0211
Morning at Chief Atahm School Language Nest (DVD)
Morning at Chief Atahm School Language Nest (DVD)
$25
Product #: 0185
TPR Level 1
TPR Level 1
$50
Product #: 0001 Teacher's Manual (English Version)
TPR Level 2
TPR Level 2
$50
Product #: 0002 Teacher's guide for Second year level Total Physical Response (TPR) program
Small Flash Cards
Small Flash Cards
$30
Product #: 0021 Size: 2.5" x 3.5" 105 Cards Total (with no text) Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Large Beginner Flash Cards
Large Beginner Flash Cards
$75
Product #: 0021 Size: 8.5" x 11" 105 Cards Total (with no text) Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Beginner Bingo Sets
Beginner Bingo Sets
$100
Product #: 0021 Size: 8.5" x 11" Bingo Cards: 2.5" x 3.5" Caller Cards 105 Cards Total (with no text) Animals, Clothing, Body, Kitchen, TPR
Who is Your Family? (Beginner Book)
Who is Your Family? (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0035 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A family book for early childhood and primary programs
Grandma's Glasses (Beginner Book)
Grandma's Glasses (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0029 R Kyé7e r Cllullcústn̓s Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Picture book translations of finger play "Grandma's Glasses"
Different Foods (Beginner Book)
Different Foods (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0030 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Book with colourful graphics of a variety of modern and traditional foods
Book of Greetings (Beginner Book)
Book of Greetings (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0031 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Sample dialogue book with a variety of greetings
This is my Body Parts (Beginner Book)
This is my Body Parts (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0032 R Scwenc Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Book with graphics of different body parts
Counting Book (Beginner Book)
Counting Book (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0033 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A basic counting book from number one to a hundred
Three Little Kittens (Beginner Book)
Three Little Kittens (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0011 Tekellés t̓e cpespesísel̓t Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A Children's book about 3 little kittens who lost their mittens
Put On Your Clothes (Beginner Book)
Put On Your Clothes (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0034 Tnmín̓te re7 Stestite7t Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A simple pattern book to help teach clothing vocabulary
The Bear (Beginner Book)
The Bear (Beginner Book)
$45
Product #: 0010 R Sqwleqs Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Simple pattern book describing a bear and his antics
Look at all the Animals (Read Aloud Book)
Look at all the Animals (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0025 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Basic pattern book with simple descriptions of animal behaviour
Coyote (Read Aloud Book)
Coyote (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0026 R Sek̓lép Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Early childhood book describing the antics of Coyote
Birds (Read Aloud Book)
Birds (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0027 R Spipiyúy7e Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Colourful book describing birds of the local interior area
Apples are Good All the Time (Sing Along Book)
Apples are Good All the Time (Sing Along Book)
$45
Product #: 0013 Le7 r Ápels Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A big book to accompany a simple song for early childhood and primary age
I'm a Little Snowman (Sing Along Book)
I'm a Little Snowman (Sing Along Book)
$45
Product #: 0028 Swuctmúc Ke Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Picture book and story to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" A Classroom favourite
A Walk on the Road (Read Aloud Book)
A Walk on the Road (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 00165 K̓uwéte n-cucwéll Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A song about a walk, sung to the tune of "Farmer in the Dell"
There was an Old woman Who Swallowed a Fly (Read Aloud Book)
There was an Old woman Who Swallowed a Fly (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0005 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A colourful book of "There was an old woman who swallowed a fly"
The Sockeye Salmon (Read Aloud Book)
The Sockeye Salmon (Read Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0008 R Sqleltn7úw̓i Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" Life cycle of a salmon, a teaching unit
She'll be coming to town (Sing Aloud Book)
She'll be coming to town (Sing Aloud Book)
$45
Product #: 0014 Me7 St̓ek te Tégwe Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" A lively action book sung to the tune of "She'll be coming around the mountain"
Itsy Bitsy Spider (Sing Along Book)
Itsy Bitsy Spider (Sing Along Book)
$45
Product #: 0015 K̓wóy̓i7ese t̓e Skék̓i7 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" An illustrated version of "Itsy Bitsy Spider"
About Colours (Book)
About Colours (Book)
$45
Product #: 0036 Melmál̓qwtn Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" This book reinforces colours using familiar objects and animals
Themes Desk Sets
Themes Desk Sets
$40
Product #: 0022 Size: 22" x 34" Laminated For use in classrooms on students desks: 4 themes house, forest, community & farm
Secwépemc Songbook (Book & CD or USB stick)
Secwépemc Songbook (Book & CD or USB stick)
$25
Product #: 0006 Set.setsines r Secwépemc Size: 8.5" x 11" A Secwépemc children's songbook filled with early childhood songs and games
Secwépemc-kuc (Book)
Secwépemc-kuc (Book)
$45
Product #: 0018 Size: 8.5" x 11" or 11" x 17" An early childhood book presenting Secwépemc values and identity
Cstélen (Book)
Cstélen (Book)
$10
Product #: 0410 Cstélen Place names Book 1 10 important place-names. Focuses on the South end of Adams Lake. This booklet is the first in a series. Traditionally, the Secwépemc people lived in villages along the region called "Cstélen", encompassing the Adams River and Adams Lake. There are over 250 place names in the area around Adams Lake and Chase that have been gathered by Chief Atahm School through many trips with Elders.
Tsetcwécwqs (Book)
Tsetcwécwqs (Book)
$10
Product #: 0392 Book 1 of a Series of 5 Elder's Books The "Connecting Stories Research Project" is a collaborative, community research project, in partnership with the province-wide research initiative, "first nations languages in the twenty-first century: looking back, looking forward", funded through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research. The goal of this research are to work in collaboration with Chief Atahm School, a Secwépemc immersion educational site to document language through stories told by fluent Secwépemc elders of the Chase area in order to create language teaching resources.

