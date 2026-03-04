Child Artist Policy and Guardian Etiquette Agreement - Oliver!

Please read the policies to the right and electronically sign your agreement.



Minors involved in SSP activities must have a legal parent/guardian read and sign this Release prior to participation. By signing, legal parents/guardians acknowledge that the Child Artist Policy described in this document shall apply to their child, and that they as legal parents/guardians shall uphold this agreement on their child’s behalf.



Thank you in advance for all the work you will do to help us create a positive, respectful, and fun creative environment for all those involved in this production. Much like parenting, it takes a village to create a successful production, and we are thrilled to have you in our SSP village!