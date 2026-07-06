Children's Safety Village's Online Auction

Value: $150

Donated by: Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground



Your choice of a one night stay in a Mapledene efficiency (one queen bed) room or non-efficiency (two double beds) room. Both include: private bathroom, coffee maker & kettle, fridge with freezer & microwave, 2-burner stove top, sink, & dishes, heat & air conditioning.





Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground provides opportunity for spiritual growth, social connection, and physical recreation in a Christ-centred community.Located in Bloomfield, Ontario. Expires December 15, 2026