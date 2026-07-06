A laptop displaying a heart and a gavel are in the foreground, with the words "ONLINE AUCTION!" and details about supporting children's safety programs in the background.

Hosted by

Children's Safety Village

About this event

Children's Safety Village's Online Auction

Pick-up location

129 S John St, Belleville, ON K8N 1C2, Canada

Gift for the Gardeners item
Gift for the Gardeners
$70

Starting bid

Value: $260

Donated by: Campbell Monuments and Carson's Garden + Market


This package includes a beautifully crafted "Welcome" garden rock, along with two gardening books; Dryland Gardening and Fast, Fresh Garden Edibles.

Belleville Proud Package item
Belleville Proud Package
$100

Starting bid

Value: Priceless
Donated by: City of Belleville


Enjoy the unique experience of being Mayor for the Day, along with a men's XL Belleville golf shirt and a beautifully crafted wooden map of Belleville.

mmm...Montana's Gift Set item
mmm...Montana's Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60

Donated by: Montana's - Belleville

This package includes a four $10 vouchers to Montana's in Belleville and two bottles of their signature bbq sauce: Texas Bold BBQ and Apple Butter BBQ.

Keep It Cool item
Keep It Cool
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by: Performance Sales and Accessories & The County Bounty Artisanal Soda Co.

This package includes, an 18L roto-molded cooler, hat, men's tshirt size , tumbler, 6 pack soda: grape & ginger, blackcurrant lemonade, grape & rosemary, strawberry & basil, bakewell soda, raspberry & lime.

Candle and Soap item
Candle and Soap
$20

Starting bid

Value: $70

Donated by: The County Candle Co.

This lovely scented package includes a 26 oz Candle Bowl "Sandbanks" (teakwood, peppercorn & amber) scented candle with a 130 hour burn time, as well as a Michel Design Works "Poppies & Posies" shea butter soap/dish

Snacks for the Road item
Snacks for the Road
$10

Starting bid

Value: $52

Donated by: Big Chief Meat Snacks & The County Bounty.

What's a Sunday drive without a little snack? snack box includes: jerky and beef sticks and we've included a 6 pack of sodas: apple lemon & fennel, cherry & vanilla, grape & rosemary, strawberry & basil, cherry & mint, raspberry & lime

Auto Spa Package item
Auto Spa Package
$20

Starting bid

Value: $120
Donated by: Great Canadian Oil Change & Hosers Carwash

This package includes a certificate for an oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change redeemable at the Trenton and Napanee locations and a $50 Hosers Carwash gift card.

Dinner & A Cruise item
Dinner & A Cruise
$20

Starting bid

Value: $130

Donated by: City Cruises & Boston Pizza

This package includes a $50 Boston Pizza gift card and a one-hour tour of the thousand islands for two with City Cruises. The tour departs from Gananoque or Ivy Lea and is valid for the remainder of the 2026 season.

What's in your mug? item
What's in your mug?
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80
Donated by: Walt's Sugar Shack & Benji's Coffee Bar

This package includes your new favourite hand crafted mug with a marine theme, a 1 L bottle of maple syrup from the 2026 season and a $15 gift card to Benji's Coffee Bar here in Belleville.

A Day (or two) Date Ideas item
A Day (or two) Date Ideas
$20

Starting bid

Value: $115

Donated by: Closson Chase Winery and Napanee River Tours

Looking to plan a fun day for two? This package includes a wine tasting for two at Closson Chase Winery in PEC and two tickets for a cruise down the river with Napanee River Cruises (valid until...)

Best Western - Belleville: One Night Stay item
Best Western - Belleville: One Night Stay
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by: Best Western - Belleville

Your one night stay at the Best Western in Belleville includes a hot breakfast, use of the pool/hot tub and wifi. Everything you need and more for a little escape! This voucher has no blackout dates. Expires December 2027

Wesley Acres Retreat - Bloomfield: One Night Stay item
Wesley Acres Retreat - Bloomfield: One Night Stay
$30

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donated by: Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground

Your choice of a one night stay in a Mapledene efficiency (one queen bed) room or non-efficiency (two double beds) room. Both include: private bathroom, coffee maker & kettle, fridge with freezer & microwave, 2-burner stove top, sink, & dishes, heat & air conditioning.


Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground provides opportunity for spiritual growth, social connection, and physical recreation in a Christ-centred community.Located in Bloomfield, Ontario. Expires December 15, 2026

Showtime Detailing item
Showtime Detailing
$75

Starting bid

Value: $289

Donated by: Showtime Detailing

Is there anything nicer than a squeaky clean car? This gift certificate is redeemable for a detailing package at Showtime Detailing in Belleville. Leave it to the professionals to get into all those nooks and cracks and leave with the brand new car smell. Expires...

Kaufmann Dockrill & Associates - Estate Planning Certificate item
Kaufmann Dockrill & Associates - Estate Planning Certificate
$400

Starting bid

Value: $2000

Donated by: Kaufmann Dockrill & Associates

Are you or someone you know estate planning? Let KDA help you prepare your estate, and protect your legacy. This voucher entitles the winner to two simple wills and two powers of attorney. The winner will contact their offices to set up and appoinment.

Landtech Design Certificate item
Landtech Design Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Value: $1000

Donated by: Landtech Design


Making plans for your backyard oasis? This certificate for a residential deck design is complete with consultation, design, blue print drawings for a permit and construction drawings.

Zone Athletics Gift Certificate item
Zone Athletics Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by: Zone Athletics


They handle the setup, activities, and cleanup so you don’t have to! Themed packages include Parkour, Cheer, or Birthday Bash. This party certificate at Zone Athletics in Belleville is redeemable for up to $199. Purchaser must pay HST. Expires March 2027

Quinte Ballet School of Canada "The Nutcracker Sweets" item
Quinte Ballet School of Canada "The Nutcracker Sweets"
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada


Prepare to be dazzled! 2 tickets for December 11th or December 12th show at 2:30 pm. Must redeem in advance to secure your seats.

Quinte Ballet School of Canada "The Nutcracker Sweets" item
Quinte Ballet School of Canada "The Nutcracker Sweets"
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada


Prepare to be dazzled! 2 tickets for December 11th or December 12th show at 2:30 pm. Must redeem in advance to secure your seats.

Quinte Ballet School of Canada - Petites Assemblés Program item
Quinte Ballet School of Canada - Petites Assemblés Program
$30

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada


The Petites program is where little dancers (ages 3-6) take their first steps into the magical world of ballet. This voucher is redeemable for one term of Petites Assemblés to be used in the 2026/27 season.

Camp Dreamwood - Gift Certificate item
Camp Dreamwood - Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Value: $500
Donated by: Camp Dreamwood

Camp Dreamwood provides integrated summer camp, leadership, and outdoor recreation programs for children and youth of all ages and abilities. The winner can redeem $500 towards overnight camp in 2027 or 2028.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!