Children's Safety Village's Online Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $260
Donated by: Campbell Monuments and Carson's Garden + Market
This package includes a beautifully crafted "Welcome" garden rock, along with two gardening books; Dryland Gardening and Fast, Fresh Garden Edibles.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by: City of Belleville
Enjoy the unique experience of being Mayor for the Day, along with a men's XL Belleville golf shirt and a beautifully crafted wooden map of Belleville.
Starting bid
Value: $60
Donated by: Montana's - Belleville
This package includes a four $10 vouchers to Montana's in Belleville and two bottles of their signature bbq sauce: Texas Bold BBQ and Apple Butter BBQ.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Performance Sales and Accessories & The County Bounty Artisanal Soda Co.
This package includes, an 18L roto-molded cooler, hat, men's tshirt size , tumbler, 6 pack soda: grape & ginger, blackcurrant lemonade, grape & rosemary, strawberry & basil, bakewell soda, raspberry & lime.
Starting bid
Value: $70
Donated by: The County Candle Co.
This lovely scented package includes a 26 oz Candle Bowl "Sandbanks" (teakwood, peppercorn & amber) scented candle with a 130 hour burn time, as well as a Michel Design Works "Poppies & Posies" shea butter soap/dish
Starting bid
Value: $52
Donated by: Big Chief Meat Snacks & The County Bounty.
What's a Sunday drive without a little snack? snack box includes: jerky and beef sticks and we've included a 6 pack of sodas: apple lemon & fennel, cherry & vanilla, grape & rosemary, strawberry & basil, cherry & mint, raspberry & lime
Starting bid
Value: $120
Donated by: Great Canadian Oil Change & Hosers Carwash
This package includes a certificate for an oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change redeemable at the Trenton and Napanee locations and a $50 Hosers Carwash gift card.
Starting bid
Value: $130
Donated by: City Cruises & Boston Pizza
This package includes a $50 Boston Pizza gift card and a one-hour tour of the thousand islands for two with City Cruises. The tour departs from Gananoque or Ivy Lea and is valid for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Starting bid
Value: $80
Donated by: Walt's Sugar Shack & Benji's Coffee Bar
This package includes your new favourite hand crafted mug with a marine theme, a 1 L bottle of maple syrup from the 2026 season and a $15 gift card to Benji's Coffee Bar here in Belleville.
Starting bid
Value: $115
Donated by: Closson Chase Winery and Napanee River Tours
Looking to plan a fun day for two? This package includes a wine tasting for two at Closson Chase Winery in PEC and two tickets for a cruise down the river with Napanee River Cruises (valid until...)
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Best Western - Belleville
Your one night stay at the Best Western in Belleville includes a hot breakfast, use of the pool/hot tub and wifi. Everything you need and more for a little escape! This voucher has no blackout dates. Expires December 2027
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground
Your choice of a one night stay in a Mapledene efficiency (one queen bed) room or non-efficiency (two double beds) room. Both include: private bathroom, coffee maker & kettle, fridge with freezer & microwave, 2-burner stove top, sink, & dishes, heat & air conditioning.
Wesley Acres Retreat Centre & Campground provides opportunity for spiritual growth, social connection, and physical recreation in a Christ-centred community.Located in Bloomfield, Ontario. Expires December 15, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $289
Donated by: Showtime Detailing
Is there anything nicer than a squeaky clean car? This gift certificate is redeemable for a detailing package at Showtime Detailing in Belleville. Leave it to the professionals to get into all those nooks and cracks and leave with the brand new car smell. Expires...
Starting bid
Value: $2000
Donated by: Kaufmann Dockrill & Associates
Are you or someone you know estate planning? Let KDA help you prepare your estate, and protect your legacy. This voucher entitles the winner to two simple wills and two powers of attorney. The winner will contact their offices to set up and appoinment.
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Donated by: Landtech Design
Making plans for your backyard oasis? This certificate for a residential deck design is complete with consultation, design, blue print drawings for a permit and construction drawings.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Zone Athletics
They handle the setup, activities, and cleanup so you don’t have to! Themed packages include Parkour, Cheer, or Birthday Bash. This party certificate at Zone Athletics in Belleville is redeemable for up to $199. Purchaser must pay HST. Expires March 2027
Starting bid
Value: $80
Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada
Prepare to be dazzled! 2 tickets for December 11th or December 12th show at 2:30 pm. Must redeem in advance to secure your seats.
Starting bid
Value: $80
Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada
Prepare to be dazzled! 2 tickets for December 11th or December 12th show at 2:30 pm. Must redeem in advance to secure your seats.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: Quinte Ballet School of Canada
The Petites program is where little dancers (ages 3-6) take their first steps into the magical world of ballet. This voucher is redeemable for one term of Petites Assemblés to be used in the 2026/27 season.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Donated by: Camp Dreamwood
Camp Dreamwood provides integrated summer camp, leadership, and outdoor recreation programs for children and youth of all ages and abilities. The winner can redeem $500 towards overnight camp in 2027 or 2028.
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