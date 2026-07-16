CHILLONAM 2026 With Franco

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**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE
KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE - If you are planning on getting a sadhya meal or reserving a seat for your little ones under 5, please let us know here. This helps CMA share an accurate headcount with our food vendors so there is plenty for everyone!
**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE
**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE
**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE
**MIN 10TICKETS - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities .KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE
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