A vibrant poster for "Chillonam with Franco" features a man and a traditional Indian figure in the foreground, with event details and sponsors in the background.
Chilliwack Malayalee Association

Hosted by

Chilliwack Malayalee Association

About this event

CHILLONAM 2026 With Franco

9201 Corbould St

Chilliwack, BC V2P 1T9, Canada

EARLY BIRD -CMA MEMBERS **
$25
Available until Aug 1

**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE

KIDS BELOW 5 YRS OLD - For Sadhya Leaf
Free

KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE - If you are planning on getting a sadhya meal or reserving a seat for your little ones under 5, please let us know here. This helps CMA share an accurate headcount with our food vendors so there is plenty for everyone!

KIDS AGE 5 - 12 YRS OLD **
$10
Available until Aug 1

**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE

EARLY BIRD - NON MEMBERS **
$30
Available until Aug 1

**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE

EARLY BIRD - INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS **
$25
Available until Aug 1

**UNTIL AUGUST 1st ,2026 - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities. KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS GROUP TICKET **
$20

**MIN 10TICKETS - enjoy the full program of play back singer Franco with access to all main activities - Grand Onam Sadhya , Fun Games & Activities .KIDS UNDER 5YRS FREE

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