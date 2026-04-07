Chinese Instrumental Music Symposium 2026 (CIM-S)

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About this event
Enjoy the full symposium including the concert!
Enjoy the full symposium including the concert! (Student ID will be required)
Valid only for the evening concert.
Enjoy the full symposium including the concert at an discounted early bird rate!
CIM-S believes in supporting local artists and community participation, and is proud to offer limited, subsidized tickets at a PWYC rate for those in need. (min.$10, max 1 ticket per order).
These tickets are a first-come-first-serve opportunity - if you would like to support CIM-S and sponsor additional artist/community tickets, please reach out to [email protected].
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