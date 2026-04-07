Ontario Chinese Cultural Network

Hosted by

Ontario Chinese Cultural Network

About this event

Chinese Instrumental Music Symposium 2026 (CIM-S)

4700 Keele St

North York, ON M3J 1P3, Canada

General Ticket (Full Day)
$60

Enjoy the full symposium including the concert!

Youth/Student Ticket (Full Day)
$35

Enjoy the full symposium including the concert! (Student ID will be required)

General Ticket (Concert only)
$25

Valid only for the evening concert.

Early Bird Ticket (Full Day)
$35
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full symposium including the concert at an discounted early bird rate!

Artist/Community PWYC Ticket (Full Day)
Pay what you can

CIM-S believes in supporting local artists and community participation, and is proud to offer limited, subsidized tickets at a PWYC rate for those in need. (min.$10, max 1 ticket per order).


These tickets are a first-come-first-serve opportunity - if you would like to support CIM-S and sponsor additional artist/community tickets, please reach out to [email protected].

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