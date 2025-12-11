Beechwood Home and School

Beechwood Home and School

Chocolate Bar Fundraiser 2026

Prepay your full box by March 12th and get entered to win one of three amazing prizes! 🎉

🎁 Prizes Include:

  • 🎟️ Hockey tickets to the April 8th game (1 adult & 1 child)
  • 💆‍♀️ $100 Wayspa Gift Cards2 available!

💰 How Prepaying Works:

  • Prepay $100 for your box (each box has 60 bars sold at 3 for $5).
  • No refunds or returns on prepaid boxes.
  • Sell your chocolates and keep the cash!
    No tracking money, no returning envelopes — just pure fundraising fun!
You can choose to opt out and instead donate the fundraising portion of a box — $50 — and your child will still be entered into all raffle draws! 🎉

Your donation goes directly toward incredible school events, including our special field trip and our end-of-year bash.

Take your box home on March 13th and sell at your own pace.
Simply submit your payment during the collection period, anytime up to March 30th.

No upfront cost
Sell first, pay later
Easy, flexible, and family-friendly!

Consider making a donation of any amount below — every contribution helps fund our special school events and makes a BIG difference for our students! ✨

