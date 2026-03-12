Chocolate Bar Fundraiser 2027

About this event
Keep the cash you collected and submit $100 per box sold through this form.
Every box sold = 1 entry to win from over 50 prizes!
Need Another Chocolate Box? Order One Here! Sent Home Next School Day
Simply submit your payment during the collection period by March 19th
and get entered to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉
*Samsung Tablet and KAI Robot are exclusive to prepayment.
This entry is now closed.
Prepay your full box by March 9th and get entered to win one of these exclusive prizes plus the chance to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉
💰 How Prepaying Works:
This option is now closed.
Opt-Out & Support by March 9th and get entered to win one of these exclusive prizes plus the chance to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉
Consider making a donation of any amount below — every contribution helps fund our special school events and makes a BIG difference for our students! ✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!