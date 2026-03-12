Beechwood Home and School

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Beechwood Home and School

About this event

Chocolate Bar Fundraiser 2027

Submit Payment for Chocolate Sold item
Submit Payment for Chocolate Sold
$100

Keep the cash you collected and submit $100 per box sold through this form.

Every box sold = 1 entry to win from over 50 prizes!

Sell Now, Pay Later item
Sell Now, Pay Later
Free

Need Another Chocolate Box? Order One Here! Sent Home Next School Day

Simply submit your payment during the collection period by March 19th

and get entered to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉

*Samsung Tablet and KAI Robot are exclusive to prepayment.

Prepay $100 item
Prepay $100
$100

This entry is now closed.

Prepay your full box by March 9th and get entered to win one of these exclusive prizes plus the chance to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉

  • 🎟️ Samsung Tablet or
  • 💆‍♀️ KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot


💰 How Prepaying Works:

  • Prepay $100 for your box (each box has 60 bars sold at 3 for $5).
  • No refunds or returns on prepaid boxes.
  • Sell your chocolates and keep the cash!
    No tracking money, no returning envelopes — just pure fundraising fun!
Opt Out & Still Support item
Opt Out & Still Support
$50

This option is now closed.

Opt-Out & Support by March 9th and get entered to win one of these exclusive prizes plus the chance to win from over 50 amazing prizes! 🎉

  • 🎟️ Samsung Tablet or
  • 💆‍♀️ KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot


Donation item
Donation
Free

Consider making a donation of any amount below — every contribution helps fund our special school events and makes a BIG difference for our students! ✨

Add a donation for Beechwood Home and School

$

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