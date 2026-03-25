JA Québec

Hosted by

JA Québec

About this event

Choix de commandites 2026 - Dans l'œil du Gala - Relève entrepreneuriale 2026

1050 Rue De la Gauchetière O

Montréal, QC H3B 4C9, Canada

NAME TAG
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This item is worn by all guests: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, possibility of having your logo applied on lanyards (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PHOTOBOOTH
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Let young people take home precious memories with print or digital photos: display your logo on the photos, display your corporate banner near the photo booth, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
MUSIQUE DU COCKTAIL
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Animation musicale pour marquer les esprits

Logo affiché sur les écrans pendant la soirée

Bannière corporative affichée dans l’espace cocktail

2 billets inclus

Un reçu fiscal sera émis par JA Québec au nom de votre entreprise.

FLORAL CENTERPIECES
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Brighten up the evening with floral centerpieces: display your logo with all centerpieces, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
COCKTAIL
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Make a lasting impression with our complimentary appetizers: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, display of your corporate banner in the cocktail area, possibility of having your logo on napkins (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PATRON
$1,000
Company name displayed on screens, 1 ticket included
ASSOCIATE
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, mention on microphone, 2 tickets included
AMBASSADOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner, 3 tickets included
MAJOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, display of your logo on the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 5 tickets included
MAIN PRESENTER (Exclusive)
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, advertising of your company in the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to speak on stage, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to offer your company promotional items Opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 8 tickets included
General Admission
$295
Ticket(s) to participate in the Quebec Young Leaders Benefit Gala. A tax receipt is available for a portion of the ticket price upon request.
Add a donation for JA Québec

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!