Choix de commandites 2026 - Dans l'œil du Gala - Relève entrepreneuriale 2026

This item is worn by all guests: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, possibility of having your logo applied on lanyards (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
This item is worn by all guests: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, possibility of having your logo applied on lanyards (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PHOTOBOOTH
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Let young people take home precious memories with print or digital photos: display your logo on the photos, display your corporate banner near the photo booth, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
Let young people take home precious memories with print or digital photos: display your logo on the photos, display your corporate banner near the photo booth, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
MUSIQUE DU COCKTAIL
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Animation musicale pour marquer les esprits
Logo affiché sur les écrans pendant la soirée
Bannière corporative affichée dans l’espace cocktail
2 billets inclus
Un reçu fiscal sera émis par JA Québec au nom de votre entreprise.
Animation musicale pour marquer les esprits
Logo affiché sur les écrans pendant la soirée
Bannière corporative affichée dans l’espace cocktail
2 billets inclus
Un reçu fiscal sera émis par JA Québec au nom de votre entreprise.
FLORAL CENTERPIECES
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Brighten up the evening with floral centerpieces: display your logo with all centerpieces, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
Brighten up the evening with floral centerpieces: display your logo with all centerpieces, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
COCKTAIL
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Make a lasting impression with our complimentary appetizers: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, display of your corporate banner in the cocktail area, possibility of having your logo on napkins (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
Make a lasting impression with our complimentary appetizers: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, display of your corporate banner in the cocktail area, possibility of having your logo on napkins (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PATRON
$1,000
Company name displayed on screens, 1 ticket included
Company name displayed on screens, 1 ticket included
ASSOCIATE
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, mention on microphone, 2 tickets included
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, mention on microphone, 2 tickets included
AMBASSADOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner, 3 tickets included
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner, 3 tickets included
MAJOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, display of your logo on the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 5 tickets included
Display of your logo on the screens, display of your logo on the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 5 tickets included
MAIN PRESENTER (Exclusive)
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Display of your logo on the screens, advertising of your company in the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to speak on stage, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to offer your company promotional items Opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 8 tickets included
Display of your logo on the screens, advertising of your company in the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to speak on stage, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to offer your company promotional items Opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 8 tickets included
General Admission
$295
Ticket(s) to participate in the Quebec Young Leaders Benefit Gala. A tax receipt is available for a portion of the ticket price upon request.
Ticket(s) to participate in the Quebec Young Leaders Benefit Gala. A tax receipt is available for a portion of the ticket price upon request.
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