Choose to Live Life Audiobook

Anita Pearce reads her book "Choose to Live Life" - recorded for you to download.

Our character and core values are results of our choices.



We have the tremendous capacity to determine who we will be. We cannot always control our circumstances, but we do have power to decide our reactions and attitudes in response to them. It is that ability which enables us not just to survive, but also to thrive in seemingly impossible situations - to turn lemons into lemonade.



This book presents the challenge to choose to follow Christ and live life passionately.

