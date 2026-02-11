Chopped Leaf - Feb 27/26

Hosted by
About this event
Romaine, grilled chicken, croutons parmesan & ceasar dressing
Romaine, grilled chicken, croutons parmesan & ceasar dressing with Drink and chips
brown basmati rice, grilled chicken & cheddar cheese
brown basmati rice, grilled chicken & cheddar cheese with Drink and chips
Whole wheat Tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar & ranch dressing on the side
Whole wheat Tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar & ranch dressing on the side with Drink and chips
Whole wheat Tortilla, grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar & ranch dressing
Whole wheat Tortilla, grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar & ranch dressing with Drink and chips
Ketchup on the side
Ketchup on the side with Drink and chips
ketchup on the side
ketchup on the side with Drink and chips
whole wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & ceasar dressing
whole wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & ceasar dressing with Drink and chips
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!