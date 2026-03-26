Christian Citizenship 101 | Red Deer, AB

About this event
General admission for one adult. Includes both teaching sessions, the moderated Q&A, all workshop materials, and refreshments.
A reduced rate for students and those under 25. We want to make it easy for the next generation to get equipped for faithful citizenship. Includes the full workshop, handouts, and refreshments.
We want families to learn together without the cost being a barrier. This pass covers two parents and all dependent children in the home for one flat rate. Includes all workshop handouts and refreshments.
$
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