Christian Jeffries and Backburner band

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Christian Jeffries and Backburner band

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Christian Jeffries and Backburner single release concert

180 Shaw St

Toronto, ON M6J 2W5, Canada

General admission
$30
Hello Everyone. Christian Jeffries and Backburner will be releasing their new reggae single My Turn To Cry with a concert event full original tracks that are sure to please followed by a meet and greet afterparty

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