Christmas Bureau of Edmonton CFCW On-Air Auction

MZ - 8723 82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6C, Canada
Enjoy a romantic evening in the heart of the city!
The winner will start their romantic date night by enjoying a Dinner for Two at PlayWright before taking in the Christmas with Johnny Reid at the Winspear Centre, featuring the JUNO Award-winning artist and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. You'll get to do a Meet & Greet with Johnny himself, then enjoy a night in luxury with a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District.
The perfect blend of music and downtown magic, all in support of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton.
