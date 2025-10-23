Christmas Bureau of Edmonton CFCW On-Air Auction

Enjoy a romantic evening in the heart of the city!





The winner will start their romantic date night by enjoying a Dinner for Two at PlayWright before taking in the Christmas with Johnny Reid at the Winspear Centre, featuring the JUNO Award-winning artist and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. You'll get to do a Meet & Greet with Johnny himself, then enjoy a night in luxury with a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District.





The perfect blend of music and downtown magic, all in support of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton.