Christmas Concert

845 Caledonia Ave

Victoria, BC V8W 1S9, Canada

Carol Supporter
CA$50

Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $25.

Carol Benefactor
CA$75

Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $50.

Carol Patron
CA$100

Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $75

Carol Friend
CA$25

Each ticket includes a $25 base admission to Carols of Hope, granting you access to an afternoon of joyful music and community celebration. This ticket does not include a donation portion or additional benefits.

Kids under 12
free

Free entry for kids under 12

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing