Christmas Concert

Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $25.
Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $50.
Each ticket includes a $25 base admission; you will receive a charitable tax receipt for the donation portion of $75
Each ticket includes a $25 base admission to Carols of Hope, granting you access to an afternoon of joyful music and community celebration. This ticket does not include a donation portion or additional benefits.
Free entry for kids under 12
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing