Hosted by
About this event
Victoria, BC V8V 3X7, Canada
Children 3-11years of age. Children 2 years and younger, no charge.
Note: Donation option below - tax receipt given for separate donation above $25. Event attendance ticket of $10, $25 or more does not qualify for tax receipt.
General Admission Ticket Christmas Dinner
Note: Donation option below - tax receipt given for separate donation above $25. Event attendance ticket of $10, $25 or more does not qualify for tax receipt.
Last Minute Christmas Dinner ticket
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Note: Donation option below - tax receipt given for separate donation above $25. Event attendance ticket of $10, $25 or more does not qualify for tax receipt.
Christmas Dinner for 2, compliments of Victoria Healthy People
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!