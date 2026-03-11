THE MAY COURT CLUB OF ST CATHARINES

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THE MAY COURT CLUB OF ST CATHARINES

About this event

Christmas Under The Rafters...A Magical Evening

4209 Eleventh St

Jordan Station, ON L0R 1S0, Canada

Price
$225

$100 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.

Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.

Early Bird Price
$200
Available until Sep 30

Ends September 30, 2026

$100 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.

Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.

Book a table for 8
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$800 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.

Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.

Table for 10
$2,000

$1000 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.

Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.

Add a donation for THE MAY COURT CLUB OF ST CATHARINES

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