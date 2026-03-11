Christmas Under The Rafters...A Magical Evening

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$100 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.
Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.
Ends September 30, 2026
$100 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.
Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.
$800 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.
Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.
$1000 Tax Receipt. An elegant Four Course Dinner, Canapes, Cocktails, Wine, Beer, Music, Dancing and a Silent Auction.
Please Note: It is optional to pay an extra fee at Checkout. Select 'Other' to make a $0 contribution to Zeffy.
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