Christmas In Alberta Silent Auction

Original Framed Heritage Park Christmas Watercolour
$500
Starting bid
Bring the charm of Heritage Park’s snowy streets into your home with this beautifully detailed original framed watercolour painting by Dan Fallwell, capturing the festive spirit and nostalgic charm of a winter day in the historical village. Perfect for adding warmth and a touch of holiday magic to any space, this framed painting is a keepsake of Calgary’s cherished heritage and winter beauty.
Luxury Stay & Laughs at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of laughter and luxury with this incredible package!
One-night stay in a spacious One-Bedroom Suite at the Sheraton Eau Claire, complete with breakfast for 2 adults and 2 kids. Located in the heart of Calgary, this hotel offers both comfort and convenience for your family getaway.
4 VIP Table Tickets to the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival on August 24th, featuring the hilarious Bert Kreischer and Whitney Cummings. Enjoy an exclusive comedy experience under the stars with premium seating!
This package is perfect for families or friends looking for a night of fun, relaxation, and top-notch entertainment!
Grey Eagle Casino Staycation
$300
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night out with this Grey Eagle Casino package! This experience includes a luxurious one-night stay at the Grey Eagle Resort, complete with a delicious breakfast for two. You'll also receive two tickets to a concert of your choice, so you can enjoy live entertainment in style. Whether it’s a night of gaming, music, or relaxation, this package has everything you need for an unforgettable staycation!
Dine Around Calgary: Restaurant Gift Card Collection
$300
Starting bid
Embark on a culinary tour of Calgary with this exclusive restaurant gift card package! Enjoy a variety of dining experiences with gift cards to some of the city’s best spots, including Elephant & Castle, The Unicorn, The Vintage Group, Cardinale, Merchants, and Blackbird Urban Pub. From upscale dining to casual favorites, this package offers something for every craving. Perfect for foodies or anyone looking to explore Calgary’s vibrant restaurant scene, this collection promises memorable meals and fantastic flavors!
Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino Getaway with Artwork
$300
Starting bid
Escape to the Rockies with this serene package! Enjoy a one-night stay at Stoney Nakoda Resort in a luxurious Mountain or Valley View room. Complement your retreat with An Eagle’s Desire, a stunning Paul Van Ginkel print donated by the Calgary Stampede, plus a custom framing gift certificate from It’s Worth Framing. Add a meaningful touch with an Indigenous gift item celebrating tradition and artistry. This unique package blends relaxation, culture, and art for an unforgettable experience
Couple's Date Night in Rosebud
$250
Starting bid
Alberta theatre getaway in Rosebud! Includes 2 tickets for buffet & theatre at the Opera House, 2 tickets to a Studio Stage show, and one night bed & breakfast at Arbour Guest House - plus gift! Valid for 2025.
City Nights Experience: Arts, Elegance & Flavors
$245
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of culture, comfort, and fine dining! Begin or end your night with a delicious meal at Rodney’s Oyster House, where fresh seafood and a sophisticated ambiance set the perfect tone. Then, head to Arts Commons for tickets to the BD&P World Stage’s Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly, a musical celebration of these legendary voices. Complete your experience with a luxurious overnight stay at the Westley Hotel, known for its modern charm and exceptional comfort. This package promises a seamless blend of nostalgia, relaxation, and culinary delight!
Family Day Trip: Canadian Badlands Tourism Region
$215
Starting bid
Enjoy a family day trip to the Badlands and make unforgettable memories! Package includes 4 buffet & theatre tickets to Rosebud Theatre (max 2 adults), and a family pass for a train tour at Atlas Coal Mine in East Coulee. Valid for performances in 2025.
Couple's Date Night in Rosebud
$210
Starting bid
Alberta theatre getaway in Rosebud! Includes 2 tickets for buffet & theatre at the Opera House, 2 tickets to a Studio Stage show, and one night bed & breakfast at Rose Cottage - plus gift! Valid for 2025.
Urban Escape: Marriott Comfort & Vertigo Theatre
$200
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an extraordinary night of relaxation and entertainment! This package includes a luxurious stay at the Marriott Downtown, where comfort and elegance come together to offer the perfect urban retreat. After settling in, experience the thrill of live theatre at Vertigo Theatre, known for its captivating performances. Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out or a fun escape from routine, this package delivers a seamless blend of comfort, culture, and excitement in the heart of the city.
Handcrafted Quilt
$200
Starting bid
Add warmth and charm to your home with this beautiful, handcrafted quilt donated by the talented Heritage Park Quilt Guild. Featuring vibrant colors and intricate designs, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects the artistry and care of its creators. Perfect as a cozy addition to your space or a thoughtful gift, this quilt is a timeless treasure that embodies heritage and craftsmanship.
Family Day Trip: Canadian Badlands Tourism Region
$180
Starting bid
Enjoy a family day trip to the Badlands and make unforgettable memories! Package includes 4 buffet & theatre tickets to Rosebud Theatre (max 2 adults), and a family pass to the World's Largest Dinosaur in Drumheller. Valid for performances in 2025.
Floral Delight & Handcrafted Vase Package
$175
Starting bid
Enhance your home with this elegant package, featuring a $250 gift card to First Class Flowers, perfect for selecting stunning floral arrangements for any occasion throughout the year. Along with the gift card, you'll receive a beautiful Anna-Lise Schmidt ceramic vase, handcrafted to perfection and ideal for showcasing your flowers in style. Whether for yourself or a thoughtful gift, this package brings together the beauty of nature and fine craftsmanship.
Eau Claire Distillery Experience Gift Box
$150
Starting bid
Discover the best of Alberta’s craft spirits with this exclusive gift box from Eau Claire Distillery! This package includes a certificate for an experience at the distillery, where you'll enjoy a guided tour and tastings. The box also features a selection of refreshing hard iced teas, a bottle of Rupert's Whisky, and premium glassware to elevate your tasting experience. Perfect for spirits enthusiasts, this gift box offers a memorable journey through local craftsmanship and flavor. Cheers to savoring Alberta’s finest!
Heritage Park Christmas Print with Custom Framing
$150
Starting bid
Bring the charm of Heritage Park’s snowy streets into your home with this beautifully detailed print by Dan Fallwell, capturing the festive spirit and nostalgic charm of a winter day in the historical village. Expertly framed by It’s Worth Framing, this piece comes with a custom frame gift certificate that you can enhances its vintage ambiance and timeless appeal. Perfect for adding warmth and a touch of holiday magic to any space, this framed print is a keepsake of Calgary’s cherished heritage and winter beauty.
Heritage Park Gift Basket with Annual Friends & Family Pass
$140
Starting bid
Celebrate the charm and history of Heritage Park with this thoughtfully curated gift basket! Filled with unique items that capture the spirit of the Park, this basket includes Heritage Park-themed goodies and an annual Friends & Family Pass, perfect for fans of Calgary’s beloved historical attraction. Whether it’s delicious treats, nostalgic keepsakes, or exclusive Park memorabilia, this basket brings a piece of Heritage Park into your home. A delightful gift for yourself or a loved one!
Relax & Recharge: Self-care and Coffee Indulgence
$135
Starting bid
Unwind and energize with this luxurious package. Treat yourself to a bath and body gift basket donated by Metric, brimming with pampering essentials for a soothing self-care experience. Complement your relaxation with a caffeine boost from the sleek Westinghouse espresso machine, perfect for brewing barista-quality coffee at home. This package is the ultimate blend of serenity and sophistication, ideal for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
Autographed Calgary Flames Hockey Stick by Anthony Mantha
$100
Starting bid
Own a piece of hockey history with this Calgary Flames hockey stick, signed by #39, Anthony Mantha! Perfect for any Flames fan or collector, this autographed stick celebrates one of the game's top talents. Whether displayed proudly in your home or added to your memorabilia collection, this one-of-a-kind item is a must-have for any hockey enthusiast. Score big with this incredible auction piece!
Ella Grace Gift Card – Vintage Shopping Experience
$100
Starting bid
Discover timeless treasures with a $200 gift card to Ella Grace! Immerse yourself in a curated collection of vintage and one-of-a-kind finds, perfect for adding unique charm to your wardrobe or home. Whether you're hunting for retro fashion, rare antiques, or inspired decor, this gift card offers the ultimate vintage shopping experience. Treat yourself or someone special to a shopping spree filled with character and style!
Badlands Passion Play: Tickets for 2
$95
Starting bid
2 tickets to the renowned Badlands Passion Play, a breathtaking outdoor performance set against the stunning Drumheller landscape. Experience a powerful reenactment of the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, brought to life by talented actors and a vibrant production. Don't miss this unforgettable cultural experience in Alberta's beautiful Badlands! Valid for performances in 2025.
Badlands Passion Play: Tickets for 2
$95
Starting bid
Relaxing Stay at Acclaim Hotel
$90
Starting bid
Start your travels stress-free with a one-night stay in a luxurious Diamond One King Bedroom at the Acclaim Hotel, located near the Calgary Airport. This package includes breakfast for two, ensuring a restful night and a refreshing start to your day. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, enjoy the comfort and convenience of this premium stay before your next adventure!
Stress-Free Stay at Hotel Clique
$80
Starting bid
Travel with ease and comfort with a one-night stay in an Exquisite Queen or Exquisite King room at Hotel Clique, located near the Calgary Airport. Perfect for jet-setters, this package allows you to relax and unwind the night before your flight, eliminating the stress of rushing to the airport. With luxurious amenities and convenient proximity to your terminal, this stay ensures your travels begin on the right note!
Cold Garden Craft Beer Lover’s Basket
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a beer enthusiast to the ultimate Cold Garden experience! This gift basket includes an assortment of Cold Garden's signature beers, a gift card for future brews, a branded growler to keep the craft spirit going, and fun Cold Garden swag to show off your love for Calgary’s favorite brewery. Perfect for a cozy night in or sharing with friends, this basket has everything you need to celebrate the unique flavors and fun vibes of Cold Garden!
88 Brewing VIP Tasting Tour for 10
$75
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an exclusive tasting experience at 88 Brewing! This package includes a private tour for up to 10 guests, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process. Each guest will also enjoy a tasting flight, featuring a selection of 88 Brewing's signature craft beers. Perfect for beer enthusiasts or anyone looking for a fun group outing, this VIP experience promises great flavors, fun vibes, and a memorable time at one of Calgary’s favourite breweries!
Calgary Underground Film Festival Fan Package
$75
Starting bid
Dive into the world of indie cinema with this ultimate Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) package! Enjoy 10 film screenings with 2 x 5-Film Multi-Packs, perfect for experiencing the bold and unique storytelling CUFF is known for.
This package also includes festival-themed swag to elevate your movie nights: 2 highball glasses, a cozy plush blanket, a handy back scratcher, and a stylish tote bag.
Perfect for movie lovers, this package brings the CUFF experience to life, both on and off the screen!
Central Alberta Beverage Collection
$55
Starting bid
Host a party! Fill your bar for the holidays!
Enjoy this collection of Central Alberta beverages.
Includes:
DNA Gardens – Fruit Wine, Spirits, and Sparkling Juice – Trochu,
Blindman Brewing – Selection of Award-Winning Craft Beer – Lacombe,
Valley Brewing – Special Edition Rosebud Theatre Beer – Drumheller, and
Troubled Monk – Open Road, American Brown Ale – Red Deer
Central Alberta Beverage Collection
$55
Starting bid
Host a party! Fill your bar for the holidays!
Enjoy this collection of Central Alberta beverages.
Includes:
DNA Gardens – Fruit Wine, Spirits, and Sparkling Juice – Trochu,
Blindman Brewing – Selection of Award-Winning Craft Beer – Lacombe,
Valley Brewing – Special Edition Rosebud Theatre Beer – Drumheller, and
Troubled Monk – Open Road, American Brown Ale – Red Deer
Craft Spirits Experience at Confluence Distilling
$50
Starting bid
Discover the art of craft distilling with this exclusive package from Confluence Distilling! You and three guests will enjoy a guided tour of the distillery, learning about the process behind their exceptional spirits. After the tour, indulge in a tasting experience to sample their handcrafted creations. To take the experience home, this package includes two premium whiskey sniffers—perfect for savoring your favorite spirits in style. Ideal for spirit enthusiasts, this package promises a fun and flavorful outing!
