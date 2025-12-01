Christmas Market 2025

Offered by
Christ's birth brings us peace, joy, and love and fills our hearts for the whole year. This acacia wood tray is multi-functional: use it for charcuterie, watches or jewelry, or as a setting for our organic soy wax candle. The tray measures approximately 36 X 14 cm.
Bring meaning and beauty to your Christmas celebrations with this birch nativity ornament, measuring approximately 9.5 cm.
Made from genuine slate, these Christmas themed coasters bring a touch of Christmas fun to your table. The textured surface and protective pads keep surfaces safe.
Each coaster measures approximately 10 cm square. Sold in a set of 4.
These intricate birch star ornaments are laser cut in our own makerspace. They measure approximately 9 cm and come in 8 different styles. When you order multiples, you will receive a variety of stars.
This lovely acacia wood tray can be used in many ways: for charcuterie, for watches and jewelry, or as a setting for lotions or candles. The tray measures approximately 36 X 14 cm.
This deluxe Merry Christmas ornament adds the perfect touch of twinkle to the tree and is sure to be a family favourite. Makes a perfect gift as well. Made of birch and acrylic it measures approximately 8.5 X 7.5 cm.
The JOY table ornament tells the story of Christ's birth in tiny detail. Its intricacy is a marvel. Made of birch wood, it measures approximately 19 X 8 cm.
Our hand-poured organic soy wax candles come in 7 oz. reusable jars topped with a bamboo lid. Lightly scented with vanilla essence, these make the perfect host or hostess gift.
Perfect for those who love candles but cannot tolerate fragrance. Our hand-poured organic soy wax candles burn very cleanly and come in a frosted re-usable 7 oz. jar with a bamboo lid.
This adorable sheep ornament is crocheted by our own students. Soft and full of personality, each one makes a fun decoration for your home or tree.
This adorable sheep ornament is crocheted by our own students. Soft and full of personality, each one makes a great decoration for your home or tree. The lamb measures approximately 11 cm.
This hand-crafted tree is solid, smooth, and carefully stained and assembled in HD's wood shop. The tree stands approximately 80 cm tall and is perfect for the front porch, entrance, or yard.
A smaller edition of the wooden Christmas tree and equally well-made. This one stands approximately 64 cm tall.
An impressive pair of wooden Christmas trees. Beautiful in the yard, on the porch or in your entrance.
