Offered by

Hamilton District Christian High School

About this shop

Christmas Market 2025

Acacia Wood Tray: Peace, Joy, Love item
Acacia Wood Tray: Peace, Joy, Love
$19

Christ's birth brings us peace, joy, and love and fills our hearts for the whole year. This acacia wood tray is multi-functional: use it for charcuterie, watches or jewelry, or as a setting for our organic soy wax candle. The tray measures approximately 36 X 14 cm.

Nativity Ornament item
Nativity Ornament item
Nativity Ornament
$2.50

Bring meaning and beauty to your Christmas celebrations with this birch nativity ornament, measuring approximately 9.5 cm.

Christmas Themed Slate Coasters item
Christmas Themed Slate Coasters item
Christmas Themed Slate Coasters item
Christmas Themed Slate Coasters
$20

Made from genuine slate, these Christmas themed coasters bring a touch of Christmas fun to your table. The textured surface and protective pads keep surfaces safe.

Each coaster measures approximately 10 cm square. Sold in a set of 4.

Star Ornaments item
Star Ornaments item
Star Ornaments
$2.50

These intricate birch star ornaments are laser cut in our own makerspace. They measure approximately 9 cm and come in 8 different styles. When you order multiples, you will receive a variety of stars.

Acacia Tray: leaves item
Acacia Tray: leaves
$19

This lovely acacia wood tray can be used in many ways: for charcuterie, for watches and jewelry, or as a setting for lotions or candles. The tray measures approximately 36 X 14 cm.

Merry Christmas Ornament in Acrylic and Wood item
Merry Christmas Ornament in Acrylic and Wood item
Merry Christmas Ornament in Acrylic and Wood
$7.50

This deluxe Merry Christmas ornament adds the perfect touch of twinkle to the tree and is sure to be a family favourite. Makes a perfect gift as well. Made of birch and acrylic it measures approximately 8.5 X 7.5 cm.

JOY table ornament item
JOY table ornament item
JOY table ornament
$10

The JOY table ornament tells the story of Christ's birth in tiny detail. Its intricacy is a marvel. Made of birch wood, it measures approximately 19 X 8 cm.

Organic Soy Wax Candle: Vanilla item
Organic Soy Wax Candle: Vanilla
$12

Our hand-poured organic soy wax candles come in 7 oz. reusable jars topped with a bamboo lid. Lightly scented with vanilla essence, these make the perfect host or hostess gift.

Organic Soy Wax Candle: Unscented item
Organic Soy Wax Candle: Unscented
$12

Perfect for those who love candles but cannot tolerate fragrance. Our hand-poured organic soy wax candles burn very cleanly and come in a frosted re-usable 7 oz. jar with a bamboo lid.

Wooly Lamb Ornament: cream item
Wooly Lamb Ornament: cream item
Wooly Lamb Ornament: cream
$7

This adorable sheep ornament is crocheted by our own students. Soft and full of personality, each one makes a fun decoration for your home or tree.

The lamb measures approximately 11 cm.  


Wooly Lamb Ornament: Grey item
Wooly Lamb Ornament: Grey item
Wooly Lamb Ornament: Grey
$7

This adorable sheep ornament is crocheted by our own students. Soft and full of personality, each one makes a great decoration for your home or tree. The lamb measures approximately 11 cm.

Wooden Christmas Tree: Large item
Wooden Christmas Tree: Large item
Wooden Christmas Tree: Large
$34

This hand-crafted tree is solid, smooth, and carefully stained and assembled in HD's wood shop. The tree stands approximately 80 cm tall and is perfect for the front porch, entrance, or yard.

Wooden Christmas Tree: Small item
Wooden Christmas Tree: Small
$24

A smaller edition of the wooden Christmas tree and equally well-made. This one stands approximately 64 cm tall.

Wooden Christmas Tree: pair item
Wooden Christmas Tree: pair
$50

An impressive pair of wooden Christmas trees. Beautiful in the yard, on the porch or in your entrance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!