A Rutter Christmas Feast

Pre-order your CD to pick up at the concert. Joanna Estelle's album Transmutation features Ewashko Singers performing Songs from the Heavens, 11 sacred pieces for the Ukrainian Catholic liturgy. Joanna Estelle was awarded the Gold Medal for Best of Show for this album in the December 2023 Global Music Awards. The piece Svyatyj Bozhe on the album was also awarded a Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement in September 2023.