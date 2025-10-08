ChromaQueer Film + Arts Festival

Saturday, November 8 | 1:45pm - 3:15pm | Black Box Studio - Join the Ottawa Transformative Justice Collective (and friends) for a double screening of Truxx and Gay Alien Shame Parade (GASP!), which illuminates the legal struggles and resistance of people inside the 1970’s Montreal gay bar scene to an imagined Pride parade of creative resistance and care.





The documentary and animated short film screenings will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local queer activists Lukayo Estrella and Jeffrey Bradley, as well as lawyer Jeffrey Richstone, who defended the men who were violently arrested by Montreal police in the 1977 raid of the Truxx gay bar.





The films and discussion aim to highlight the historical and ongoing examples of

police brutality and oppression against 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and the creative resilience of our communities in resisting these harmful acts of violence. The discussion will include time for Q&A with the audience as we collaboratively envision a future free from oppression.