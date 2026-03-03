Church Camp

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Choose this ticket if your family has two adults (same household), and one child over the age of 5 years attending.
Choose this ticket if you and your spouse are both attending.
Choose this ticket if your family has two adults (same household), and two or more children over the age of 5 years attending.
2 parents and all children over the age of 5
Please add this ticket to your order if you have children under the age of four (4) attending with you.
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