Summit Drive Baptist Church

Hosted by

Summit Drive Baptist Church

About this event

Church Camp

4690 Hoath Rd

Falkland, BC V0E 1W1, Canada

Weekend Rate Per Adult (18+)
$175
Weekend Rate per Family (2 Parents & 1 Child 5+ Yrs Old)
$400

Choose this ticket if your family has two adults (same household), and one child over the age of 5 years attending.

Weekend Rate Per Couple
$325

Choose this ticket if you and your spouse are both attending.

Weekend Rate per Family (Maximum Cost)
$475

Choose this ticket if your family has two adults (same household), and two or more children over the age of 5 years attending.

Saturday Day Rate per Couple
$175
Saturday Day Rate per Adult (18+)
$100
Saturday Day Rate per Family
$225

2 parents and all children over the age of 5

Weekend Rate - Children 4 & Under Free
Free

Please add this ticket to your order if you have children under the age of four (4) attending with you.

Weekend Rate - Single Parent and One Child (under 16)
$250

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