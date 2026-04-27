CIBC TO Run for the Cure Golf Day Sponsorship Opportunities

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This sponsorship package includes 2 team registration (two foursomes) as well as signage at lunch tables.
This sponsorship package includes 2 team registration (two foursomes) as well as signage at dinner table
This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as well as logos on balls provided in the player swag bag.
This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as representation on sponsor banner at the designated holes.
This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as well as signage at the free Ice Cream Truck.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!