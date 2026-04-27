Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Employees Charity Trust Run for the Cure

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Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Employees Charity Trust Run for the Cure

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CIBC TO Run for the Cure Golf Day Sponsorship Opportunities

Lunch Sponsor Package
$10,000

This sponsorship package includes 2 team registration (two foursomes) as well as signage at lunch tables.

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Dinner Sponsor Package
$15,000

This sponsorship package includes 2 team registration (two foursomes) as well as signage at dinner table

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Golf Ball Sponsorship Package
$8,000

This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as well as logos on balls provided in the player swag bag.

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Closest to the PIN and Longest Drive Sponsorship Package
$5,000

This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as representation on sponsor banner at the designated holes.

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Ice Cream Truck Sponsorship
$5,000

This sponsorship package includes 1 team registration (one foursome) as well as signage at the free Ice Cream Truck.

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