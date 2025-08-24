Cider Canada / Cidre Canada AWC Bus Tour 2025

($190+tax) After October 15th - Select Lunch Preference Below
All boxes include a sandwich, Vegetable tray with house dip
Cheese and cracker tray (Cheddar, Monterey jack and Marble)
Fresh fruit tray, Dessert squares.
All boxes include a sandwich, Vegetable tray with house dip
Cheese and cracker tray (Cheddar, Monterey jack and Marble)
Fresh fruit tray, Dessert squares.
All boxes include a sandwich, Vegetable tray with house dip
Cheese and cracker tray (Cheddar, Monterey jack and Marble)
Fresh fruit tray, Dessert squares.
All boxes include a sandwich, Vegetable tray with house dip
Cheese and cracker tray (Cheddar, Monterey jack and Marble)
Fresh fruit tray, Dessert squares.
All boxes include a sandwich, Vegetable tray with house dip
Cheese and cracker tray (Cheddar, Monterey jack and Marble)
Fresh fruit tray, Dessert squares.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing