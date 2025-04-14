Canadian Immigration Lawyers Association (CILA)

Canadian Immigration Lawyers Association (CILA)

About this event

CILA Conference 2025: From Policy to Port of Entry – Navigating Canada’s Immigration System

100 Queens Quay E 3rd Floor

Toronto, ON M5E 1V3, Canada

Pre-Conference Networking Reception Ticket (Oct. 27, 2025)
$50

Join us between 5-7 PM ET on October 27, 2025 for a pre-conference networking reception. Drinks and light fare are included. Located in downtown Toronto at the office of Corporate Immigration Law Firm (5 Church St, Toronto, ON, M5E 1M2).

Regular Rate Conference Ticket (CILA Members Only)
$450

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Non-Members Conference Ticket
$650

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Student Conference Ticket
$250

You must be currently enrolled in a full-time university program (e.g., JD, LLB, LLM, PhD). Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Government Officials Conference Ticket
$350

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Exhibitor Booth
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purchase an exhibitor booth to feature your brand and network with attendees throughout the conference. Includes 2 tickets

PR Coach
$1,850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Exhibitor Booth For PR Coach Only (Includes all meals and 2 tickets)

Pre-Conference Reception Sponsor (Oct. 27)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor the pre-Conference reception hosted in downtown Toronto the evening of October 27 between 5-7 PM ET. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the conference. Get 2 free passes to the conference.

Badge Lanyard Sponsorship
$3,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor the branded badge lanyards that all attendees will be wearing throughout the conference. Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the event. Get 3 free passes.

Breakfast Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor Breakfast at the start of the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the event. Get 3 free passes.

Cocktail Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor our post-event Cocktail Networking Session. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the event. Get 3 free passes.

Plenary Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor the display screens in the main plenary room throughout the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the event. Get 3 free passes.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Send an exclusive email blast to all attendees after the event. Get 3 free passes.

CILA Champions Sponsorship
$1,000

Show your support for CILA. Receive logo recognition on the CILA Conference 2025 webpage and in event marketing.

CILA Supporter Sponsor
$500

Consider making a donation to CILA to help us maximize our impact.

