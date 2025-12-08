Canadian Immigration Lawyers Association (CILA)

Hosted by

Canadian Immigration Lawyers Association (CILA)

About this event

CILA Conference 2026

100 Queens Quay E 3rd Floor

Toronto, ON M5E 1V3, Canada

Pre-Conference Networking Reception Ticket (Oct. 4, 2026)
$50

Pre-Conference Networking Reception on Sunday October 4 between 5-7 PM in Downtown Toronto (Corporate Immigration Law Firm, 5 Church Street, M5E 1M2).

Only 60 tickets available.

Phase 1 - Early Bird Conference Ticket (CILA Members Only)
$450
Available until Mar 31

Phase 1 Early Bird is Open Until March 31, 2026.

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Phase 2 - Early Bird Conference Ticket (CILA Members Only)
$550
Available until Jun 30

Phase 2 Early Bird is Open Until June 30, 2026.


Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Regular Rate Conference Ticket (CILA Members Only)
$650

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Government Officials Conference Ticket
$550

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Non-Members Conference Ticket
$850

NOTE: We highly recommend becoming a CILA member to enjoy membership benefits including lower Conference ticket rates.

Step 1: Apply to become a member on cila.co (Please confirm you meet the eligibility criteria)


Step 2: After submitting your membership application, return to this page and proceed to purchase a conference ticket at the CILA Members' rate.

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Student Conference Ticket (CILA Members Only)
$285

You must be currently enrolled in a full-time university program (e.g., JD, LLB, LLM, PhD). Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Conference Speakers Only
$285

You must be a Conference Speaker to enjoy this rate. Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.

Group Rate (6 Tickets)
$2,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception for 6 attendees.

Group Rate (12 Tickets)
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception for 12 attendees

Exhibitor Booth
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purchase an exhibitor booth to feature your brand and network with attendees throughout the conference. Includes 2 tickets

Exclusive Pre-Conference Reception Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Be the exclusive sponsor of our pre-conference reception (Sunday October 4 between 5-7 PM). Comes with 2 tickets to each of the reception and the conference.

Badge Lanyard Sponsorship
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor the branded badge lanyards that all attendees will be wearing throughout the conference. Get 2 free passes.

Breakfast Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor Breakfast at the start of the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.

Cocktail Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor our post-event Cocktail Networking Session. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.

Plenary Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor the display screens in the main plenary room throughout the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.

CILA Supporter Sponsor
$4,999

Consider making a donation to CILA to help us maximize our impact.

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