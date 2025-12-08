CILA Conference 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Pre-Conference Networking Reception on Sunday October 4 between 5-7 PM in Downtown Toronto (Corporate Immigration Law Firm, 5 Church Street, M5E 1M2).
Only 60 tickets available.
Phase 1 Early Bird is Open Until March 31, 2026.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
Phase 2 Early Bird is Open Until June 30, 2026.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
NOTE: We highly recommend becoming a CILA member to enjoy membership benefits including lower Conference ticket rates.
Step 1: Apply to become a member on cila.co (Please confirm you meet the eligibility criteria)
Step 2: After submitting your membership application, return to this page and proceed to purchase a conference ticket at the CILA Members' rate.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
You must be currently enrolled in a full-time university program (e.g., JD, LLB, LLM, PhD). Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
You must be a Conference Speaker to enjoy this rate. Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception for 6 attendees.
Includes breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks, and cocktail drinks during networking reception for 12 attendees
Purchase an exhibitor booth to feature your brand and network with attendees throughout the conference. Includes 2 tickets
Be the exclusive sponsor of our pre-conference reception (Sunday October 4 between 5-7 PM). Comes with 2 tickets to each of the reception and the conference.
Sponsor the branded badge lanyards that all attendees will be wearing throughout the conference. Get 2 free passes.
Sponsor Breakfast at the start of the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.
Sponsor our post-event Cocktail Networking Session. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.
Sponsor the display screens in the main plenary room throughout the conference. Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.
Receive premium visibility in all pre, during, and post-event marketing. Have the opportunity to feature your branding at the event (e.g., stand-up banner). Get 2 free passes.
Consider making a donation to CILA to help us maximize our impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!