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MyCityCare
Sales closed

Cinderella Ball Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5801 1 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 4B1, Canada

Nordic Spa Gift Basket item
Nordic Spa Gift Basket
$900

Starting bid

A Fairytale Escape – Kananaskis Nordic Spa Getaway Basket


Because even Cinderella deserves a day off.


Treat yourself (or someone special) to pure bliss with this luxury gift basket featuring an $1,100 gift certificate to the world-renowned Kananaskis Nordic Spa, paired with an assortment of gourmet snacks and indulgent treats for the perfect touch of relaxation.


Nestled in the heart of the Rockies, the Kananaskis Nordic Spa offers a rejuvenating hydrotherapy experience among breathtaking mountain views — where serenity and nature meet. From steaming hot pools and invigorating cold plunges to cozy fireside lounges, this experience is designed to restore body, mind, and soul.


Basket includes:

  • $1,100 gift certificate to Kananaskis Nordic Spa 🌿
  • Gourmet snacks and artisan treats to enjoy before or after your spa day
  • Elegantly wrapped for the perfect gift or self-care indulgence


Donated by: Evans Trucking

Value: $1,100+


Bid now for your happily ever after in the Rockies — relaxation fit for royalty! 👑

Wenger SWISSGEAR Luggage item
Wenger SWISSGEAR Luggage
$35

Starting bid

Travel in Style – Wenger SWISSGEAR Hardshell Case

Because every journey deserves a touch of class.


Set off on your next adventure with confidence and sophistication with this Wenger SWISSGEAR Hardshell Case — a perfect blend of Swiss precision, durability, and modern design. Whether you’re traveling for business, leisure, or a royal getaway, this sleek and secure suitcase ensures your belongings arrive safely and in style.


Built to withstand the rigors of travel while maintaining a refined appearance, this hardshell case offers smooth-rolling wheels, organized interior compartments, and a lightweight yet impact-resistant design — making it a traveler’s dream come true.


Features:

  • Durable polycarbonate hardshell exterior
  • 360° spinner wheels for effortless mobility
  • Expandable storage and organized interior compartments
  • TSA-approved combination lock for added security


Donated by: MyCityCare

Value: $69.99


Bid now and let your next adventure begin — because every Cinderella deserves to travel in style! 👑

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$150

Starting bid

Step into an evening of elegance and indulgence with this luxurious wine basket from Wine Cavern, featuring a hand-selected collection of premium wines and gourmet pairings valued at $265. Whether you’re hosting a royal banquet, sharing a quiet night under the stars, or simply savoring life’s magical moments, this basket is your key to an unforgettable experience.


Each bottle has been thoughtfully chosen for its exceptional flavor, depth, and character — the perfect complement to fine dining, celebration, or relaxation after the ball.


Basket includes:

  • A curated selection of fine wines from Wine Cavern 🍇
  • Gourmet snacks and artisan pairings
  • Elegant packaging perfect for gifting or displaying


Donated by: Clear View Property Management

Value: $265


Raise your glass to a happily ever after — and bid on this enchanted collection tonight!

Ninja Swirl by CREAMi item
Ninja Swirl by CREAMi
$300

Starting bid

Transform your kitchen into a royal creamery with the Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream Maker — the ultimate way to craft magical frozen creations at home. From rich gelato and creamy ice cream to refreshing sorbet and dreamy milkshakes, this innovative machine lets you swirl up your very own fairytale flavors.


With its exclusive Swirl function, you can layer your favorite mix-ins and toppings for desserts worthy of a royal banquet. Whether it’s a midnight snack or a celebration worthy of a ball, the Ninja CREAMi turns every scoop into a moment of delight.


Features include:

  • Makes ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, gelato, and more
  • Swirl feature for perfectly layered, custom creations
  • Easy-to-use design with dishwasher-safe parts
  • Perfect for family fun, entertaining guests, or sweet self-care

Donated by: Canadian Tire South, Lethbridge

Value: $450


Bid now and bring a touch of magic home — one swirl at a time!

Gift Certificate for Devine Hands item
Gift Certificate for Devine Hands
$45

Starting bid

A Helping Hand – Devine Hands Handyman Gift Certificate

Because even fairytales need a little fixing.


Bring a touch of magic to your home with this $149 gift certificate from Devine Hands in Lethbridge, Alberta — your trusted local handyman service for repairs, improvements, and finishing touches that make your home shine.


Whether it’s hanging shelves, fixing a leaky faucet, assembling furniture, or tackling those “someday” projects, Devine Hands delivers professional, reliable workmanship with care and precision.


Gift Certificate Includes:

  • $149 value toward any handyman services
  • Expert craftsmanship and quality you can count on
  • Serving Lethbridge and surrounding areas


Donated by: Devine Hands (Lethbridge, AB)

Value: $149


Bid now and let Devine Hands bring a little magic — and maintenance — to your castle! 🏰

Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set item
Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Naturally Beautiful – Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set

Because every princess deserves a touch of nature’s luxury.


Pamper yourself with the pure, handcrafted goodness of the Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set, valued at $60. Made right here in Alberta, these all-natural products combine simplicity, sustainability, and self-care — the perfect recipe for a little everyday magic.


Gift Set Includes:

  • 2 Soap Sacs – gentle exfoliation and luxurious lather in every wash
  • 3 × 100g Soap Bars – naturally scented and crafted with pure, nourishing ingredients
  • 100ml Rocky Mountain Shampoo – plant-based formula for soft, healthy hair
  • 100ml Rocky Mountain Conditioner – smooth hydration with a refreshing natural scent


Perfect for a relaxing spa day at home or as a thoughtful gift, this set brings the serenity of the Rockies to your daily routine.


Donated by: Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

Value: $60


Bid now and bring home the beauty of nature — because every fairytale begins with a little self-care. 🌿👑

Belle Rise Gift Certificate item
Belle Rise Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Strong & Confident – Belle Rise Fitness Coaching Package


Because every Cinderella deserves to feel her best — inside and out.


Step into strength and confidence with this Belle Rise Fitness Coaching Package from Lethbridge, Alberta, valued at $340. This personalized fitness experience combines expert guidance, tailored nutrition, and empowering support to help you achieve lasting results.


Gift Certificate Includes:

  • 30-minute wellness consultation
  • Four one-hour personal training sessions
  • Four weeks of nutrition coaching


Whether you’re beginning your fitness journey or looking to level up your routine, Belle Rise Fitness helps you feel stronger, healthier, and ready to take on the world — glass slippers optional. 👑


Donated by: Belle Rise Fitness

Value: $340


Bid now and invest in the strongest version of yourself — your transformation begins here!

Lethbridge Hurricanes Gift Set item
Lethbridge Hurricanes Gift Set
$120

Starting bid

Hometown Pride – Lethbridge Hurricanes Fan Gift Set

Because every fairytale needs a little hometown spirit! 💙❤️


Show your Hurricanes pride in style with this exclusive Lethbridge Hurricanes Gift Set, perfect for any WHL hockey fan! Enjoy game night and beyond with a collection of fan favourites that bring the excitement of the rink right to your home.


Gift Set Includes:

  • Lethbridge Hurricanes charcuterie board for the perfect game-night spread
  • Official Hurricanes water bottle to stay refreshed on and off the ice
  • Stylish Hurricanes hat to show your team spirit
  • 4 game vouchers for regular season Lethbridge Hurricanes home games


Whether you’re cheering from the stands or hosting friends at home, this package is your ticket to unforgettable memories and local pride.


Donated by: Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL Team

Value: $205


Bid now and take your place in the stands — because every Cinderella needs a winning team to cheer for! 🏆👑

Once Upon a Bride Gift Certificate item
Once Upon a Bride Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Happily Ever After – Once Upon a Bride Gift Certificate

Because every Cinderella deserves her perfect moment.


Step into a fairytale of elegance and beauty with this $500 gift certificate to Once Upon a Bride in Lethbridge, Alberta. Whether you’re searching for the gown of your dreams, stunning accessories, or expert bridal styling, Once Upon a Bride helps make your special day truly unforgettable.


Their passionate team provides personalized service and timeless designs that bring your vision to life — from “yes” to “I do.”


Gift Certificate Includes:

  • $500 toward your bridal or grad gown
  • Professional, one-on-one bridal consultation
  • Access to exclusive designer collections


Donated by: Once Upon a Bride (Lethbridge, AB)

Value: $500


Bid now and make your fairytale wedding come true — because every princess deserves her happily ever after. 💍👑

Cor Van Raay YMCA 3 Months Pass item
Cor Van Raay YMCA 3 Months Pass
$175

Starting bid


Family Fitness Adventure – Cor Van Raay YMCA 3-Month Pass



Because every family deserves their happily ever after — healthy, active, and together. 💙✨


Enjoy quality time and wellness as a family with this 3-month YMCA membership for 2 adults and 2 children at the Cor Van Raay YMCA in Lethbridge, Alberta. From the state-of-the-art fitness centre and indoor track to the pool, climbing wall, and family programs, there’s something for everyone to love.


Whether you’re starting a new fitness journey, teaching your kids to swim, or simply having fun together, this pass opens the door to countless memories and a healthier lifestyle.


Pass Includes:

  • Aquatic Center Access
  • Running Track Access
  • Fitness Center Access
  • Gymnasium Access
  • Indoor Play Structure (Ages 0-12)
  • General & Universal Changeroom Access
  • Early Program Registration Access
  • Discounted Rates on Programs
    & More!


Donated by: Cor Van Raay YMCA (Lethbridge, AB)

Value: $462


Bid now and give your family the gift of health, happiness, and time together — it’s a fairytale worth living! 👑

Cor Van Raay YMCA 3 Months Pass (Copy) item
Cor Van Raay YMCA 3 Months Pass (Copy)
$175

Starting bid


Family Fitness Adventure – Cor Van Raay YMCA 3-Month Pass



Because every family deserves their happily ever after — healthy, active, and together. 💙✨


Enjoy quality time and wellness as a family with this 3-month YMCA membership for 2 adults and 2 children at the Cor Van Raay YMCA in Lethbridge, Alberta. From the state-of-the-art fitness centre and indoor track to the pool, climbing wall, and family programs, there’s something for everyone to love.


Whether you’re starting a new fitness journey, teaching your kids to swim, or simply having fun together, this pass opens the door to countless memories and a healthier lifestyle.


Pass Includes:

  • Aquatic Center Access
  • Running Track Access
  • Fitness Center Access
  • Gymnasium Access
  • Indoor Play Structure (Ages 0-12)
  • General & Universal Changeroom Access
  • Early Program Registration Access
  • Discounted Rates on Programs
    & More!


Donated by: Cor Van Raay YMCA (Lethbridge, AB)

Value: $462


Bid now and give your family the gift of health, happiness, and time together — it’s a fairytale worth living! 👑

Sipology Tropical Fruit Gift Set item
Sipology Tropical Fruit Gift Set
$45

Starting bid

Sip in Style – Sipology Gourmet Tea Gift Set

Because every Cinderella deserves a moment to unwind.


Indulge in the perfect blend of flavor and relaxation with this Sipology Gift Set, valued at $131 and generously donated by Sipology. Enjoy a refreshing variety of handcrafted teas and a stylish tumbler to take your favorite brew wherever your fairytale leads.


Gift Set Includes:

  • Clearly Personal Tumbler – sleek, reusable, and travel-ready
  • Mango Lemon Sangria Fruit Tea – bright and tropical with a hint of sweetness
  • Raspberry Natural Sweet Tea – naturally sweet and delightfully refreshing
  • Tropical Fruit Passion Matcha – energizing and exotic, perfect for a mid-day boost


Whether you’re relaxing after the ball or starting your day with purpose, this collection brings luxury, flavor, and wellness to every sip.


Donated by: Sipology

Value: $131


Bid now and add a little magic to your cup — one sip at a time! 🍵

Sipology Winter Warmth Gift Set item
Sipology Winter Warmth Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Cozy Indulgence – Sipology Winter Warmth Gift Set

Because every fairytale is sweeter with a little chocolate and cheer.


Wrap yourself in warmth and comfort with this Sipology Winter Gift Set, valued at $125 and generously donated by Sipology. Perfect for cozy evenings by the fire or snowy Alberta mornings, this set blends indulgence, flavor, and a touch of holiday magic.


Gift Set Includes:

  • 2 Peppermint Amaretto Hot Chocolate Pouches – rich, creamy, and perfectly festive
  • Peppermint Stripe Mug – the perfect companion for your favorite cozy drink
  • Mocha Matcha – a decadent twist on a classic with smooth, energizing flavor


Whether you’re winding down after a busy day or sharing a warm moment with someone special, this set is pure comfort in a cup.


Donated by: Sipology

Value: $125


Bid now and bring home the taste of winter magic — one sip at a time! ❄️👑

Pink Zebra Gift Set item
Pink Zebra Gift Set
$50

Starting bid

Home Sweet Haven – Pink Zebra Fragrance Gift Set

Because every castle deserves to smell as lovely as a fairytale.


Transform your home into a cozy, inviting retreat with this Pink Zebra Gift Set, valued at $140 and generously donated by Pink Zebra. This beautiful collection combines elegance, comfort, and freshness — the perfect touch of magic for any space.


Gift Set Includes:

  • Wall Hug Diffuser with Stained Glass Cover – a stunning design that adds both beauty and aroma
  • Warm Apple Pie Fragrance – the comforting scent of home and fresh-baked sweetness
  • Honey Dew Breeze Fragrance – light, refreshing, and perfectly uplifting
  • Sugared Lemongrass & Green Tea Insect Repellent – naturally fragrant protection for indoor or outdoor serenity


Whether you’re creating ambiance for a quiet evening or welcoming guests to your “castle,” this set makes every room feel like home.


Donated by: Pink Zebra

Value: $140


Bid now and fill your home with the scents of comfort, charm, and a little fairytale magic! 🏰🌸

Timeless Treasures – Jewelry Gift Set item
Timeless Treasures – Jewelry Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Timeless Treasures – Elegant Jewelry Gift Set

Because every Cinderella deserves a little sparkle.


Add a touch of elegance and charm to any outfit with this beautifully curated Jewelry Box Gift Set, valued at $50. Thoughtfully selected to bring both style and serenity, this set is perfect for everyday wear or a special night at the ball.


Gift Set Includes:


  • Spinner Ring – a graceful blend of beauty and mindfulness
  • Spinner Bracelet – stylish, soothing, and effortlessly chic
  • Earrings – the perfect finishing touch for any look


Presented in a lovely jewelry box, this collection captures the spirit of sophistication and a hint of magic — just right for the modern Cinderella.


Value: $50


Bid now and bring home a little sparkle for your happily ever after! 👑💖

Everyday Elegance – Phone & Key Chain Set item
Everyday Elegance – Phone & Key Chain Set
$5

Starting bid

Everyday Elegance – Phone & Key Chain Set

Because even the smallest details can feel like magic.


Keep your essentials stylishly within reach with this charming Phone Chain and Key Chain Set, valued at $20. Perfect for adding a touch of personality and practicality to your everyday routine, these accessories combine function with flair — whether you’re running errands or heading to the ball.


Gift Set Includes:


  • Phone Chain – trendy, convenient, and designed for life on the go
  • Key Chain – a chic way to keep your keys (or carriage keys!) close at hand

Value: $20


Bid now and take home a little sparkle for your everyday adventures! 💖📱

3M Filtrete Air Purifier item
3M Filtrete Air Purifier
$100

Starting bid

Fresh as a Fairytale – 3M Filtrete Air Purifier

Because every Cinderella deserves to breathe clean, fresh air.


Create a healthier, more comfortable home with the 3M Filtrete Air Purifier (Model FAP-C03BA-G2) — designed to quietly and efficiently clean the air you breathe. Perfect for bedrooms, living spaces, or home offices, this sleek purifier combines trusted 3M technology with modern design to help you breathe easier every day.


Features:

  • True HEPA filtration captures up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns
  • Reduces allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and mold spores
  • Ideal for rooms up to 250 sq ft — perfect for most living spaces
  • Touch controls with multiple fan speeds for customizable comfort
  • Filter change indicator and built-in timer for effortless maintenance
  • Quiet operation and sleek design that fits beautifully in any room


Value: $250


Bid now and bring a breath of fresh air to your castle — because every fairytale home deserves a clean beginning! 🏰

Not4Sale Gift Basket item
Not4Sale Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Wear the Message – Not4Sale Gift Basket

Because every hero of the story stands for freedom.


Show your support for freedom and justice with this Not4Sale Gift Basket, valued at $200 and proudly donated by Not4Sale. Each piece in this collection is designed to spark conversation, raise awareness, and inspire action in the fight against human trafficking.


Gift Basket Includes:

  • Crew Neck Sweatshirt (Butterscotch, Size L) – cozy and bold in color and message
  • Crew Neck Sweatshirt (Forest Green, Size M) – soft, stylish, and ready to layer
  • Unisex Liberty Tee (Black, Size M) – a statement of hope and empowerment
  • Unisex Not4Sale Tee (Black, Size L) – classic and powerful
  • Unisex Not4Sale Socks – comfortable reminders that freedom is worth fighting for
  • Not4Sale Sticker Pack – perfect for spreading the message wherever you go


Every item in this basket represents more than fashion — it’s a stand for freedom and human dignity.


Donated by: Not4Sale

Value: $200


Bid now and wear the message proudly — because every fairytale should end in freedom. 🕊️👑

MyCityCare Golf Swag
$20

Starting bid

Golf Swag

Southern Alberta Meat Package (Copy) item
Southern Alberta Meat Package (Copy)
$200

Starting bid

A Feast Fit for Royalty – R & G Acres Meat Package

Because every great celebration deserves a royal feast.


Bring farm-fresh quality to your table with this incredible 75 lb Meat Package from R & G Acres, valued at $750. Expertly prepared and available in March 2026, this premium assortment of locally raised meats is perfect for hearty family dinners, weekend barbecues, or hosting your next royal gathering.


Package Includes:

  • Ground Beef – rich and flavorful for any meal
  • Tender Roasts – perfect for slow-cooked perfection
  • Assorted Steaks – premium cuts ready for the grill
  • Stew Meat – comfort food made easy
  • Chicken Breasts & Wings – locally sourced from JC Farms


From pasture to plate, every bite showcases the best of Southern Alberta farming — fresh, wholesome, and full of flavor.


Donated by: R & G Acres

Value: $750


Bid now and fill your castle’s kitchen with the finest local meats — because every fairytale deserves a feast! 🍽️👑

Oakley Sunglasses Gift Basket item
Oakley Sunglasses Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

A Clearer View – Bonnie’s Vision Gift Basket

Because every Cinderella deserves to see her world shine.


Step out in style with this Bonnie’s Vision Gift Basket from Taber, Alberta, combining fashion, function, and everyday elegance. Perfect for sunny Alberta days, this premium eyewear package keeps your look sharp and your vision crystal clear.


Gift Basket Includes:


  • Oakley Holbrook Polarized Sunglasses – iconic design with advanced UV protection
  • Eyeglass Cleaning Kit – keep your lenses spotless and ready to shine
  • $100 Gift Certificate – use toward eyewear or accessories


Whether you’re heading out for adventure or simply enjoying the view, this package ensures you do it with clarity and confidence.


Donated by: Bonnie’s Vision (Taber, AB)

Value: $375


Bid now and see your fairytale in perfect focus — style and vision fit for royalty! 👑🌞

MyCityCare Golf Gift Set item
MyCityCare Golf Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

Fairways & Fairytales – MyCityCare Golf Gift Set for Two

Because every royal couple deserves a day on the greens.


Enjoy the perfect golf outing together with this MyCityCare Golf Gift Set, valued at $270. Thoughtfully curated for couples who love the game (and a little friendly competition), this set combines comfort, style, and MyCityCare pride for a round that’s fit for champions.


Gift Set Includes:

  • Men’s Golf Tee (Size L) – lightweight, breathable, and ready for the fairway
  • Women’s Golf Tee (Size M) – comfortable, flattering, and perfect for the course
  • 2 Dozen MyCityCare-Branded Callaway Warbird Golf Balls – built for distance and power
  • MyCityCare Toque – stay warm during those early morning tee times
  • MyCityCare Golf Visor – classic comfort and sun protection with local pride
  • 2 MyCityCare Metal Tumblers – keep your beverages cool while you play


Whether it’s a casual game or a full day on the links, this set has everything you need to play in comfort and style — together.


Donated by: MyCityCare

Value: $270


Bid now and tee up your next fairytale round — because love (and golf) is always better in pairs! 💚🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️

BRIO Salon & Spa Gift Bag item
BRIO Salon & Spa Gift Bag
$45

Starting bid

A Touch of Glamour – BRIO Salon Gift Bag

Because every Cinderella deserves to shine.


Treat yourself to a little luxury with this BRIO Salon Gift Bag, valued at $150 and generously donated by BRIO Salon. Whether you’re refreshing your style or indulging in a bit of self-care, this package delivers the perfect blend of beauty and confidence.


Gift Bag Includes:


  • $50 Gift Card – use toward professional salon services
  • $100 in Premium Hair Products – high-quality care for healthy, radiant hair


Step into BRIO Salon and step out feeling renewed, confident, and ready to take on your fairytale.


Donated by: BRIO Salon & Spa

Value: $150


Bid now and add a touch of glamour to your happily ever after! 👑💖

Lion Coaching Package item
Lion Coaching Package
$200

Starting bid

Strength Within – Lion Coaching Nutrition Package

Because every Cinderella deserves to feel strong, confident, and unstoppable.


Unleash your potential with this Lion Coaching Nutrition Package, valued at $750, designed to help you take charge of your health and build lasting strength from the inside out. With expert guidance, accountability, and personalized support, you’ll have everything you need to transform your habits — and your confidence.


Package Includes:

  • 30-Minute Discovery Call – set your goals and build your personalized plan
  • Custom Nutrition Plan – tailored to your lifestyle, preferences, and goals
  • 3 Months of Weekly Check-Ins & Progress Tracking – stay consistent and motivated
  • Messaging Support Between Check-Ins – ongoing guidance and encouragement

Whether your goal is to improve energy, build muscle, or feel your best every day, Lion Coaching helps you find the strength within to make lasting change.


Donated by: Lion Coaching

Value: $750


Bid now and start your journey toward strength, balance, and a healthier happily ever after. 💪👑

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!