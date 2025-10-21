Cinderella Ball Silent Auction

A Fairytale Escape – Kananaskis Nordic Spa Getaway Basket





Because even Cinderella deserves a day off. ✨





Treat yourself (or someone special) to pure bliss with this luxury gift basket featuring an $1,100 gift certificate to the world-renowned Kananaskis Nordic Spa, paired with an assortment of gourmet snacks and indulgent treats for the perfect touch of relaxation.





Nestled in the heart of the Rockies, the Kananaskis Nordic Spa offers a rejuvenating hydrotherapy experience among breathtaking mountain views — where serenity and nature meet. From steaming hot pools and invigorating cold plunges to cozy fireside lounges, this experience is designed to restore body, mind, and soul.





Basket includes:

$1,100 gift certificate to Kananaskis Nordic Spa 🌿

Gourmet snacks and artisan treats to enjoy before or after your spa day

Elegantly wrapped for the perfect gift or self-care indulgence





Donated by: Evans Trucking

Value: $1,100+





✨ Bid now for your happily ever after in the Rockies — relaxation fit for royalty! 👑