Cinderella Ball Silent Auction

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Because even Cinderella deserves a day off. ✨
Treat yourself (or someone special) to pure bliss with this luxury gift basket featuring an $1,100 gift certificate to the world-renowned Kananaskis Nordic Spa, paired with an assortment of gourmet snacks and indulgent treats for the perfect touch of relaxation.
Nestled in the heart of the Rockies, the Kananaskis Nordic Spa offers a rejuvenating hydrotherapy experience among breathtaking mountain views — where serenity and nature meet. From steaming hot pools and invigorating cold plunges to cozy fireside lounges, this experience is designed to restore body, mind, and soul.
Basket includes:
Donated by: Evans Trucking
Value: $1,100+
✨ Bid now for your happily ever after in the Rockies — relaxation fit for royalty! 👑
Starting bid
Because every journey deserves a touch of class. ✨
Set off on your next adventure with confidence and sophistication with this Wenger SWISSGEAR Hardshell Case — a perfect blend of Swiss precision, durability, and modern design. Whether you’re traveling for business, leisure, or a royal getaway, this sleek and secure suitcase ensures your belongings arrive safely and in style.
Built to withstand the rigors of travel while maintaining a refined appearance, this hardshell case offers smooth-rolling wheels, organized interior compartments, and a lightweight yet impact-resistant design — making it a traveler’s dream come true.
Features:
Donated by: MyCityCare
Value: $69.99
✨ Bid now and let your next adventure begin — because every Cinderella deserves to travel in style! 👑
Starting bid
Step into an evening of elegance and indulgence with this luxurious wine basket from Wine Cavern, featuring a hand-selected collection of premium wines and gourmet pairings valued at $265. Whether you’re hosting a royal banquet, sharing a quiet night under the stars, or simply savoring life’s magical moments, this basket is your key to an unforgettable experience.
Each bottle has been thoughtfully chosen for its exceptional flavor, depth, and character — the perfect complement to fine dining, celebration, or relaxation after the ball.
Basket includes:
Donated by: Clear View Property Management
Value: $265
✨ Raise your glass to a happily ever after — and bid on this enchanted collection tonight! ✨
Starting bid
Transform your kitchen into a royal creamery with the Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream Maker — the ultimate way to craft magical frozen creations at home. From rich gelato and creamy ice cream to refreshing sorbet and dreamy milkshakes, this innovative machine lets you swirl up your very own fairytale flavors.
With its exclusive Swirl function, you can layer your favorite mix-ins and toppings for desserts worthy of a royal banquet. Whether it’s a midnight snack or a celebration worthy of a ball, the Ninja CREAMi turns every scoop into a moment of delight.
Features include:
Donated by: Canadian Tire South, Lethbridge
Value: $450
✨ Bid now and bring a touch of magic home — one swirl at a time! ✨
Starting bid
Because even fairytales need a little fixing. ✨
Bring a touch of magic to your home with this $149 gift certificate from Devine Hands in Lethbridge, Alberta — your trusted local handyman service for repairs, improvements, and finishing touches that make your home shine.
Whether it’s hanging shelves, fixing a leaky faucet, assembling furniture, or tackling those “someday” projects, Devine Hands delivers professional, reliable workmanship with care and precision.
Gift Certificate Includes:
Donated by: Devine Hands (Lethbridge, AB)
Value: $149
✨ Bid now and let Devine Hands bring a little magic — and maintenance — to your castle! 🏰
Starting bid
Because every princess deserves a touch of nature’s luxury. ✨
Pamper yourself with the pure, handcrafted goodness of the Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set, valued at $60. Made right here in Alberta, these all-natural products combine simplicity, sustainability, and self-care — the perfect recipe for a little everyday magic.
Gift Set Includes:
Perfect for a relaxing spa day at home or as a thoughtful gift, this set brings the serenity of the Rockies to your daily routine.
Donated by: Rocky Mountain Soap Co.
Value: $60
✨ Bid now and bring home the beauty of nature — because every fairytale begins with a little self-care. 🌿👑
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves to feel her best — inside and out. ✨
Step into strength and confidence with this Belle Rise Fitness Coaching Package from Lethbridge, Alberta, valued at $340. This personalized fitness experience combines expert guidance, tailored nutrition, and empowering support to help you achieve lasting results.
Gift Certificate Includes:
Whether you’re beginning your fitness journey or looking to level up your routine, Belle Rise Fitness helps you feel stronger, healthier, and ready to take on the world — glass slippers optional. 👑
Donated by: Belle Rise Fitness
Value: $340
✨ Bid now and invest in the strongest version of yourself — your transformation begins here! ✨
Starting bid
Because every fairytale needs a little hometown spirit! 💙❤️
Show your Hurricanes pride in style with this exclusive Lethbridge Hurricanes Gift Set, perfect for any WHL hockey fan! Enjoy game night and beyond with a collection of fan favourites that bring the excitement of the rink right to your home.
Gift Set Includes:
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or hosting friends at home, this package is your ticket to unforgettable memories and local pride.
Donated by: Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL Team
Value: $205
✨ Bid now and take your place in the stands — because every Cinderella needs a winning team to cheer for! 🏆👑
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves her perfect moment. ✨
Step into a fairytale of elegance and beauty with this $500 gift certificate to Once Upon a Bride in Lethbridge, Alberta. Whether you’re searching for the gown of your dreams, stunning accessories, or expert bridal styling, Once Upon a Bride helps make your special day truly unforgettable.
Their passionate team provides personalized service and timeless designs that bring your vision to life — from “yes” to “I do.”
Gift Certificate Includes:
Donated by: Once Upon a Bride (Lethbridge, AB)
Value: $500
✨ Bid now and make your fairytale wedding come true — because every princess deserves her happily ever after. 💍👑
Starting bid
Because every family deserves their happily ever after — healthy, active, and together. 💙✨
Enjoy quality time and wellness as a family with this 3-month YMCA membership for 2 adults and 2 children at the Cor Van Raay YMCA in Lethbridge, Alberta. From the state-of-the-art fitness centre and indoor track to the pool, climbing wall, and family programs, there’s something for everyone to love.
Whether you’re starting a new fitness journey, teaching your kids to swim, or simply having fun together, this pass opens the door to countless memories and a healthier lifestyle.
Pass Includes:
Donated by: Cor Van Raay YMCA (Lethbridge, AB)
Value: $462
✨ Bid now and give your family the gift of health, happiness, and time together — it’s a fairytale worth living! 👑
Starting bid
Because every family deserves their happily ever after — healthy, active, and together. 💙✨
Enjoy quality time and wellness as a family with this 3-month YMCA membership for 2 adults and 2 children at the Cor Van Raay YMCA in Lethbridge, Alberta. From the state-of-the-art fitness centre and indoor track to the pool, climbing wall, and family programs, there’s something for everyone to love.
Whether you’re starting a new fitness journey, teaching your kids to swim, or simply having fun together, this pass opens the door to countless memories and a healthier lifestyle.
Pass Includes:
Donated by: Cor Van Raay YMCA (Lethbridge, AB)
Value: $462
✨ Bid now and give your family the gift of health, happiness, and time together — it’s a fairytale worth living! 👑
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves a moment to unwind. ✨
Indulge in the perfect blend of flavor and relaxation with this Sipology Gift Set, valued at $131 and generously donated by Sipology. Enjoy a refreshing variety of handcrafted teas and a stylish tumbler to take your favorite brew wherever your fairytale leads.
Gift Set Includes:
Whether you’re relaxing after the ball or starting your day with purpose, this collection brings luxury, flavor, and wellness to every sip.
Donated by: Sipology
Value: $131
✨ Bid now and add a little magic to your cup — one sip at a time! 🍵
Starting bid
Because every fairytale is sweeter with a little chocolate and cheer. ✨
Wrap yourself in warmth and comfort with this Sipology Winter Gift Set, valued at $125 and generously donated by Sipology. Perfect for cozy evenings by the fire or snowy Alberta mornings, this set blends indulgence, flavor, and a touch of holiday magic.
Gift Set Includes:
Whether you’re winding down after a busy day or sharing a warm moment with someone special, this set is pure comfort in a cup.
Donated by: Sipology
Value: $125
✨ Bid now and bring home the taste of winter magic — one sip at a time! ❄️👑
Starting bid
Because every castle deserves to smell as lovely as a fairytale. ✨
Transform your home into a cozy, inviting retreat with this Pink Zebra Gift Set, valued at $140 and generously donated by Pink Zebra. This beautiful collection combines elegance, comfort, and freshness — the perfect touch of magic for any space.
Gift Set Includes:
Whether you’re creating ambiance for a quiet evening or welcoming guests to your “castle,” this set makes every room feel like home.
Donated by: Pink Zebra
Value: $140
✨ Bid now and fill your home with the scents of comfort, charm, and a little fairytale magic! 🏰🌸
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves a little sparkle. ✨
Add a touch of elegance and charm to any outfit with this beautifully curated Jewelry Box Gift Set, valued at $50. Thoughtfully selected to bring both style and serenity, this set is perfect for everyday wear or a special night at the ball.
Gift Set Includes:
Presented in a lovely jewelry box, this collection captures the spirit of sophistication and a hint of magic — just right for the modern Cinderella.
Value: $50
✨ Bid now and bring home a little sparkle for your happily ever after! 👑💖
Starting bid
Because even the smallest details can feel like magic. ✨
Keep your essentials stylishly within reach with this charming Phone Chain and Key Chain Set, valued at $20. Perfect for adding a touch of personality and practicality to your everyday routine, these accessories combine function with flair — whether you’re running errands or heading to the ball.
Gift Set Includes:
Value: $20
✨ Bid now and take home a little sparkle for your everyday adventures! 💖📱
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves to breathe clean, fresh air. ✨
Create a healthier, more comfortable home with the 3M Filtrete Air Purifier (Model FAP-C03BA-G2) — designed to quietly and efficiently clean the air you breathe. Perfect for bedrooms, living spaces, or home offices, this sleek purifier combines trusted 3M technology with modern design to help you breathe easier every day.
Features:
Value: $250
✨ Bid now and bring a breath of fresh air to your castle — because every fairytale home deserves a clean beginning! 🏰
Starting bid
Because every hero of the story stands for freedom. ✨
Show your support for freedom and justice with this Not4Sale Gift Basket, valued at $200 and proudly donated by Not4Sale. Each piece in this collection is designed to spark conversation, raise awareness, and inspire action in the fight against human trafficking.
Gift Basket Includes:
Every item in this basket represents more than fashion — it’s a stand for freedom and human dignity.
Donated by: Not4Sale
Value: $200
✨ Bid now and wear the message proudly — because every fairytale should end in freedom. 🕊️👑
Starting bid
Golf Swag
Starting bid
Because every great celebration deserves a royal feast. ✨
Bring farm-fresh quality to your table with this incredible 75 lb Meat Package from R & G Acres, valued at $750. Expertly prepared and available in March 2026, this premium assortment of locally raised meats is perfect for hearty family dinners, weekend barbecues, or hosting your next royal gathering.
Package Includes:
From pasture to plate, every bite showcases the best of Southern Alberta farming — fresh, wholesome, and full of flavor.
Donated by: R & G Acres
Value: $750
✨ Bid now and fill your castle’s kitchen with the finest local meats — because every fairytale deserves a feast! 🍽️👑
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves to see her world shine. ✨
Step out in style with this Bonnie’s Vision Gift Basket from Taber, Alberta, combining fashion, function, and everyday elegance. Perfect for sunny Alberta days, this premium eyewear package keeps your look sharp and your vision crystal clear.
Gift Basket Includes:
Whether you’re heading out for adventure or simply enjoying the view, this package ensures you do it with clarity and confidence.
Donated by: Bonnie’s Vision (Taber, AB)
Value: $375
✨ Bid now and see your fairytale in perfect focus — style and vision fit for royalty! 👑🌞
Starting bid
Because every royal couple deserves a day on the greens. ✨
Enjoy the perfect golf outing together with this MyCityCare Golf Gift Set, valued at $270. Thoughtfully curated for couples who love the game (and a little friendly competition), this set combines comfort, style, and MyCityCare pride for a round that’s fit for champions.
Gift Set Includes:
Whether it’s a casual game or a full day on the links, this set has everything you need to play in comfort and style — together.
Donated by: MyCityCare
Value: $270
✨ Bid now and tee up your next fairytale round — because love (and golf) is always better in pairs! 💚🏌️♀️🏌️♂️
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves to shine. ✨
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this BRIO Salon Gift Bag, valued at $150 and generously donated by BRIO Salon. Whether you’re refreshing your style or indulging in a bit of self-care, this package delivers the perfect blend of beauty and confidence.
Gift Bag Includes:
Step into BRIO Salon and step out feeling renewed, confident, and ready to take on your fairytale.
Donated by: BRIO Salon & Spa
Value: $150
✨ Bid now and add a touch of glamour to your happily ever after! 👑💖
Starting bid
Because every Cinderella deserves to feel strong, confident, and unstoppable. ✨
Unleash your potential with this Lion Coaching Nutrition Package, valued at $750, designed to help you take charge of your health and build lasting strength from the inside out. With expert guidance, accountability, and personalized support, you’ll have everything you need to transform your habits — and your confidence.
Package Includes:
Whether your goal is to improve energy, build muscle, or feel your best every day, Lion Coaching helps you find the strength within to make lasting change.
Donated by: Lion Coaching
Value: $750
✨ Bid now and start your journey toward strength, balance, and a healthier happily ever after. 💪👑
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