New Circles Community Services

Hosted by

New Circles Community Services

About this event

Circles of Champions

57 Carl Hall Rd

North York, ON M3K 2B6, Canada

General Admission
$250

Participate in a 55 minute on-ice session with NHL & PWHL players, plus access to all off-ice event experiences including photos, autographs, mini games and food. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.

VIP Admission
$500

Participate in a 55 minute on-ice session with NHL & PWHL players, plus enjoy exclusive VIP experiences including an on-ice photo opportunity, a more intimate skating experience, and additional perks. Includes access to all off-ice activities such as photos, autographs, mini games and food. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.

Spectator
$30

Enjoy full access to the event off the ice, with the opportunity to watch all on-ice sessions. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.

Add a donation for New Circles Community Services

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