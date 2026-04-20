Circles of Champions

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About this event
Participate in a 55 minute on-ice session with NHL & PWHL players, plus access to all off-ice event experiences including photos, autographs, mini games and food. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.
Participate in a 55 minute on-ice session with NHL & PWHL players, plus enjoy exclusive VIP experiences including an on-ice photo opportunity, a more intimate skating experience, and additional perks. Includes access to all off-ice activities such as photos, autographs, mini games and food. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.
Enjoy full access to the event off the ice, with the opportunity to watch all on-ice sessions. A spectator ticket is required for all non-skating attendees.
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