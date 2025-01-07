Circurious Cabaret 3 - Presented by Circollective

Support the our organization and its artists with a VIP Package Seat
Includes: best seating in the house with a table, an alcoholic beverage or mocktail, hostess and bar service to your table, and goodies to snack on.
* VIP seating is not wheelchair accessible.
Support the our organization and its artists with a VIP Package Seat
Includes: best seating in the house with a table, an alcoholic beverage or mocktail, hostess and bar service to your table, and goodies to snack on.
* VIP seating is not wheelchair accessible.
FRONT ROW General Seating
$65
Includes priority seating in the next best seats after VIP
Includes priority seating in the next best seats after VIP
General Seating
$50
General Admission Seats
*No assigned seating
General Admission Seats
*No assigned seating
Standing
$32
General Admission Standing Tickets
*Please note that you will be required to stand for the duration of the performance. High top tables and coat check will be available.
General Admission Standing Tickets
*Please note that you will be required to stand for the duration of the performance. High top tables and coat check will be available.
Flash Sale Front Row!
$57
Flash sale for front row!
While quantities last!
Flash sale for front row!
While quantities last!
Pay It Forward - General Seating
$50
Pay-It Forward tickets are available to others who are not able to attend the show due to financial constraints. Individuals facing financial barriers can email [email protected] to ask about accessible ticket options.
Pay-It Forward tickets are available to others who are not able to attend the show due to financial constraints. Individuals facing financial barriers can email [email protected] to ask about accessible ticket options.
Pay It Forward - Standing
$32
Pay-It Forward tickets are available to others who are not able to attend the show due to financial constraints. Individuals facing financial barriers can email [email protected] to ask about accessible ticket options.
Pay-It Forward tickets are available to others who are not able to attend the show due to financial constraints. Individuals facing financial barriers can email [email protected] to ask about accessible ticket options.
Door Standing Ticket
$35
Add a donation for Circollective Society
$
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