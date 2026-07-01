Circus Box's TOMBOLA 2026

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About this raffle
One shot. Could be enough. (or not…)
Prizes include En Piste memberships, show tickets, open training sessions at the Circus Academy, circus merch, and more.
Now we're talking. Five chances to win, and you're clearly someone who believes in Circus Box.
Same prizes, better odds.
At this point you're basically guaranteed to win something. (You're not. But statistically, you're doing great.)
Ten tickets, maximum chaos, full support for Circus Box. Respect.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!