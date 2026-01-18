Children's International Summer Villages (Fredericton Chapter)

Hosted by

Children's International Summer Villages (Fredericton Chapter)

About this event

CISV Fredericton 2026 National Camp Application

National Camp item
National Camp
$35

6 left!

For Youth 11 to 17


Hosted by CISV Waterloo
July 12 to 25, 2026


Program Fee (estimated)
Delegates: $900

Junior Counsellor: $700


Application fee: $35 (non-refundable


Deposit of $350 for delegates and $280 Junior Counsellor due on acceptance.

Balance due April 30th.

Family Membership item
Family Membership
$70

6 left!

Membership is required to apply for National and International Programs. Membership is valid from September 2025 to August 2026. If you have not already paid for this year's membership, please purchase it now.

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