CISV Fredericton 2026 National Camp Application

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About this event
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For Youth 11 to 17
Hosted by CISV Waterloo
July 12 to 25, 2026
Program Fee (estimated)
Delegates: $900
Junior Counsellor: $700
Application fee: $35 (non-refundable
Deposit of $350 for delegates and $280 Junior Counsellor due on acceptance.
Balance due April 30th.
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Membership is required to apply for National and International Programs. Membership is valid from September 2025 to August 2026. If you have not already paid for this year's membership, please purchase it now.
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