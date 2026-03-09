CISV London Gala Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a selection of nourishing self-care essentials. This collection includes handcrafted spa products such as luxurious body butters, soothing beard oils, and other pampering items designed to hydrate, refresh, and elevate any daily routine. Perfect for anyone who enjoys a moment of relaxation and natural self-care.
Starting bid
Products with CISV logo
Starting bid
Products with CISV logo
Starting bid
Products with CISV logo
Starting bid
Products with CISV logo
Starting bid
Products with CISV logo. 6" round magnetic trays for nuts and bolts or other small parts
Starting bid
5 Free Plays to Play Away + 10% off any birthday package
Starting bid
Family Admissions to Museum of Archaeology
Starting bid
Family Admissions to Museum of Archaeology
Starting bid
Two adults and up to 4 children: Family Pass to London Children's Museum
Starting bid
Stratford Tickets (names and dates to come)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!