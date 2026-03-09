CISV London

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CISV London

About this event

CISV London Gala Auction

Spa Essentials: Body butters, Beard Oils, etc.
$35

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a selection of nourishing self-care essentials. This collection includes handcrafted spa products such as luxurious body butters, soothing beard oils, and other pampering items designed to hydrate, refresh, and elevate any daily routine. Perfect for anyone who enjoys a moment of relaxation and natural self-care.

Caps / tuques
$20

Starting bid

Products with CISV logo

Tumblers
$30

Starting bid

Products with CISV logo

Keychains
$10

Starting bid

Products with CISV logo

Slate coasters 6
$35

Starting bid

Products with CISV logo

6" round magnetic trays
$20

Starting bid

Products with CISV logo. 6" round magnetic trays for nuts and bolts or other small parts

Play Away
$65

Starting bid

5 Free Plays to Play Away + 10% off any birthday package

Family Admission to Museum of Archaeology
$35

Starting bid

Family Admissions to Museum of Archaeology

Family Admission to Museum of Archaeology
$35

Starting bid

Family Admissions to Museum of Archaeology

London Children's Museum Pass
$90

Starting bid

Two adults and up to 4 children: Family Pass to London Children's Museum

Stratford Festival
$100

Starting bid

Stratford Tickets (names and dates to come)

Pottery bowl
$60

Starting bid

Covered casserole pottery
$75

Starting bid

Japanese Head Spa
$40

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!