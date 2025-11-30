CISV Toronto Membership TEST

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Up to 7 members for a subscription period of 1 year.
Register yourself under this option. You MUST also register all remaining family members separately under YOUTH MEMBER (Part of Family Bundle) and/or ADULT MEMBER (Part of Family Bundle) below.
Register each YOUTH MEMBER that is PART OF your family bundle here.
Register each ADULT MEMBER that is PART OF your family bundle here.
Valid until March 23, 2027
For a subscription period of 1 year.
Select this option ONLY if you are purchasing a SINGLE ADULT MEMBERSHIP NOT PART OF a family bundle.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Between ages 16 - 25 only for a subscription period of 1 year.
Select this option ONLY if you are purchasing a SINGLE YOUTH MEMBERSHIP NOT PART OF a family bundle.
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