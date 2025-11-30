CISV Toronto

Offered by

CISV Toronto

About the memberships

CISV Toronto Membership TEST

FAMILY BUNDLE - HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD
$160

Valid until March 23, 2027

Up to 7 members for a subscription period of 1 year.


Register yourself under this option. You MUST also register all remaining family members separately under YOUTH MEMBER (Part of Family Bundle) and/or ADULT MEMBER (Part of Family Bundle) below.



FAMILY BUNDLE - YOUTH MEMBER
Free

Register each YOUTH MEMBER that is PART OF your family bundle here.

FAMILY BUNDLE - ADULT MEMBER
Free

Register each ADULT MEMBER that is PART OF your family bundle here.

SINGLE ADULT MEMBER
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

For a subscription period of 1 year.

Select this option ONLY if you are purchasing a SINGLE ADULT MEMBERSHIP NOT PART OF a family bundle.

SINGLE YOUTH MEMBER
Free

Valid until March 23, 2027

Between ages 16 - 25 only for a subscription period of 1 year.


Select this option ONLY if you are purchasing a SINGLE YOUTH MEMBERSHIP NOT PART OF a family bundle.

Add a donation for CISV Toronto

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