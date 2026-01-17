mock test Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Bundle (up to 7 members)
Subscription period: 1 year.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Subscription period: 1 year.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Subscription period: 1 year.
Between ages 16 - 25 only.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Subscription period: Quarterly.
Good for Three months of local chapter events or one JB mini-camp. Limit one trial
Valid until April 7, 2027
Subscription period: 1 year.
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