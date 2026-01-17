CISV Toronto

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CISV Toronto

About the memberships

mock test Memberships

FAMILY MEMBER
$160

Valid until April 7, 2027

Bundle (up to 7 members)

Subscription period: 1 year.

ADULT MEMBER
$50

Valid until April 7, 2027

Subscription period: 1 year.

YOUTH MEMBER
Free

Valid until April 7, 2027

Subscription period: 1 year.

Between ages 16 - 25 only.

FREE TRIAL
Free

Valid until April 7, 2027

Subscription period: Quarterly.

Good for Three months of local chapter events or one JB mini-camp. Limit one trial

Travelling Delegation Leader
Free

Valid until April 7, 2027

Subscription period: 1 year.

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