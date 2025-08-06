CISV Toronto's National Board Meeting 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
7-Bedroom Cliffside Retreat with 15m Infinity Pool — Zipolite, Oaxaca (45 min from Huatulco)
A private, ocean-view compound designed for relaxing in style. Enjoy a 15-meter infinity pool, a breezy poolside palapa, and tiered cactus gardens—ideal for a large family or a group of friends (sleeps up to ~20).
Market Value: $12,000
Opening Bid: $5,000
Redemption: Valid for 1 year from auction date; dates subject to availability
Haircut by Hiro at the beautiful Salon Bespoke. Can be used for Women's cut $95-$150 Men's cut $65-$90 Kids (under 12)
Steph Thompson, has donated this piece of fine art photography from her SURFACES collection. Shot in Patagonia, Chile.
Limited series. Photography printed on fine art paper, custom framed (black), under art glass (non glare). Measures 26 x 36. Valued at $795 https://www.steph-thompson.com
Box of Lindt Chocolate treats valued at $200! **Please note exact contents may vary slightly from photo.
Everything you need for a cozy night in. Enjoy a cozy throw blanket, specialty candle, whimsical canvas bag, and chocolates. Valued at $125!
2 boxes of fabulous bath bombs valued at $30!
All the ingredients for a family night in! Start with games including Ouisi, Rummikub, Uno Teams, Anarchy Pancakes, and Monopoly Deal. Comes with two flavours of gourmet pretzels, popcorn, popcorn shaker topping, pack of gourmet hot chocolate bombs, and Ghirardelli Chocolates. Total value over $150!
Hand painted Ukulele in support of the Toronto JB. Bring home this one of a kind ukulele painted by the Toronto JB. Take it to camp for the lullabies! Or just use it to play tunes in your room! Value: Priceless!
Enjoy a relaxing time at Thermea Spa Whitby!
Enjoy $25 at East Side Mario's Whitby! https://www.eastsidemarios.com/en/locations/on/whitby/4170-baldwin-street-south
