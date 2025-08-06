CISV Toronto

Hosted by

CISV Toronto

About this event

Sales closed

CISV Toronto's National Board Meeting 2025 Silent Auction

One week in beautiful vacation home in Oaxaca, Mexico item
One week in beautiful vacation home in Oaxaca, Mexico item
One week in beautiful vacation home in Oaxaca, Mexico
$5,000

Starting bid

7-Bedroom Cliffside Retreat with 15m Infinity Pool — Zipolite, Oaxaca (45 min from Huatulco)
A private, ocean-view compound designed for relaxing in style. Enjoy a 15-meter infinity pool, a breezy poolside palapa, and tiered cactus gardens—ideal for a large family or a group of friends (sleeps up to ~20).

https://casacaobamexico.com/

Market Value: $12,000
Opening Bid: $5,000
Redemption: Valid for 1 year from auction date; dates subject to availability

Raptors vs. Pistons - February 11 - 3 Lower Bowl Tickets item
Raptors vs. Pistons - February 11 - 3 Lower Bowl Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Watch the Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena on February 11! You are bidding on three seats in the highly sought-after lower bowl: Section 121, Row 3. This is an incredible, up-close viewing experience, putting you just steps from the court. Premium Club Access is also included.

Haircut with Hiro at Salon Bespoke item
Haircut with Hiro at Salon Bespoke
$50

Starting bid

Haircut by Hiro at the beautiful Salon Bespoke. Can be used for Women's cut $95-$150 Men's cut $65-$90 Kids (under 12) 

Fashion Forward Lightweight Tick Suit item
Fashion Forward Lightweight Tick Suit
$100

Starting bid

Canada’s first fashion-forward lightweight tick suit. Available in women’s and children’s sizes, is made from 100% cotton and designed to prevent tick bites. Engineered with secure closures at the arms and legs, an exaggerated hood to accommodate ponytails or high buns, and built-in “Spray Me” reminder zones for insect repellent, it keeps ticks out while remaining comfortable for all outdoor adventures. Perfect for cottage trips, foraging, gardening, hiking, camping, and nature walks, or any activity where you want peace of mind. https://tickoffticks.com/

4 Tickets to TFC Home Game in 2026 (Package #1) item
4 Tickets to TFC Home Game in 2026 (Package #1)
$300

Starting bid

TFC Tickets #2: 4 tickets (section 224, row 10) to a TFC home game in the 2026 season. Date to be mutually agreed between donor and successful bidder (Sorry, no Miami dates!). A $600 value!

4 Tickets to TFC Home Game in 2026 (Package #2) item
4 Tickets to TFC Home Game in 2026 (Package #2)
$300

Starting bid

TFC Tickets #1: 4 tickets (section 224, row 10) to a TFC home game in the 2026 season. Date to be mutually agreed between donor and successful bidder (Sorry, no Miami dates!). A $600 value!

Fine Art Photography by Steph Thompson item
Fine Art Photography by Steph Thompson item
Fine Art Photography by Steph Thompson
$350

Starting bid

Steph Thompson, has donated this piece of fine art photography from her SURFACES collection. Shot in Patagonia, Chile.

Limited series. Photography printed on fine art paper, custom framed (black), under art glass (non glare). Measures 26 x 36. Valued at $795 https://www.steph-thompson.com

Taste of Ontario Food Gift Basket item
Taste of Ontario Food Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Calling all foodies! Basket includes: Propeller “Rivet” Coffee Beans, The Original Picard’s Supreme Mix, Larochelle Toffee and Sea Salt Chocolate Bar, Kitchenette Granola, Nude Goldenrod Honey, Pluck After Dinner Mint Tea, Manning Canning Spicy Pickled Carrots, Kozlik’s Triple Crunch Mustard, Parallel Chocolate Sesame Spread, Kitten & Bear Sunshine Peach Jam, Hakka-ish Chili Crisp Condiment, Westcott Vineyards Estate Chardonnay 2023

Lindt Premium Chocolate Basket item
Lindt Premium Chocolate Basket
$50

Starting bid

Box of Lindt Chocolate treats valued at $200! **Please note exact contents may vary slightly from photo.

Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need for a cozy night in. Enjoy a cozy throw blanket, specialty candle, whimsical canvas bag, and chocolates. Valued at $125!

Sterling Silver 18" Necklace item
Sterling Silver 18" Necklace
$50

Starting bid

A lovely sterling silver 18" necklace, with a floating genuine blue topaz stone in the centre of a heart, accented with small real diamonds. the topaz is suspended to create movement and sparkle. Valued at $250!

1500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle of Montmartre item
1500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle of Montmartre
$10

Starting bid

Clementoni 1500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - Paris Montmartre. Valued at $25!

1000 Piece Puzzle item
1000 Piece Puzzle
$10

Starting bid

The Usual Gang Eurographics 1000 Piece Puzzle. Valued at $25!

KiwiCo Soap Dispenser Kit item
KiwiCo Soap Dispenser Kit
$20

Starting bid

Kiwico Soap Dispenser: Harness the power of pumps and switches, and rig up a mechanical soap dispenser that works with the push of a button. Explore the science of peristalsis, then deep-dive into the history of human hygiene — both good and bad! Valued at $48!


KiwiCo Articulated Desk Lamp Kit item
KiwiCo Articulated Desk Lamp Kit
$20

Starting bid

KiwiCo Articulated Desk Lamp: Engineer a tabletop lamp that lights up a love for science! Valued at $48!

E Cozy Smart Wake Up Light item
E Cozy Smart Wake Up Light
$20

Starting bid

Game Changer: Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock eases you awake with a gradual light that brightens over 10-60 mins before a gentle ringtone. Ideal for heavy sleepers and kids, it features adjustable brightness settings for a peaceful wake-up experience. Valued at $57!

$200 Mirvish Gift Card item
$200 Mirvish Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Bid now for an unforgettable night of live entertainment! Enjoy the magic of live theatre with this gift card — perfect for anyone who loves the stage! Use it toward tickets for a show of your choice.

2 Boxes of LUSH Bath Bombs
$10

Starting bid

2 boxes of fabulous bath bombs valued at $30!

Family Fun Game Night Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

All the ingredients for a family night in! Start with games including Ouisi, Rummikub, Uno Teams, Anarchy Pancakes, and Monopoly Deal. Comes with two flavours of gourmet pretzels, popcorn, popcorn shaker topping, pack of gourmet hot chocolate bombs, and Ghirardelli Chocolates. Total value over $150!

Hand Painted Ukulele from CISV Toronto JB! item
Hand Painted Ukulele from CISV Toronto JB! item
Hand Painted Ukulele from CISV Toronto JB! item
Hand Painted Ukulele from CISV Toronto JB!
$50

Starting bid

Hand painted Ukulele in support of the Toronto JB. Bring home this one of a kind ukulele painted by the Toronto JB. Take it to camp for the lullabies! Or just use it to play tunes in your room! Value: Priceless!

Thermea Spa Whitby Gift Card - $125 item
Thermea Spa Whitby Gift Card - $125
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing time at Thermea Spa Whitby!

5-Night Getaway in a 2 bed apartment near the Caribbean Sea item
5-Night Getaway in a 2 bed apartment near the Caribbean Sea item
5-Night Getaway in a 2 bed apartment near the Caribbean Sea item
5-Night Getaway in a 2 bed apartment near the Caribbean Sea
$500

Starting bid

Escape to summer all year round! Enjoy 5 nights in a bright and breezy 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment (sleeps up to 5) just steps from the beach. Swim in the warm Caribbean Sea, soak up the vibrant coastal culture, and explore nearby gems: only 45 minutes from Tayrona National Park and 4 hours from Cartagena. A $1200 value! Located just 10 minutes from Santa Marta, Colombia with its international airport!

2 Pressed Tea Towels from Studio Fresh Press item
2 Pressed Tea Towels from Studio Fresh Press item
2 Pressed Tea Towels from Studio Fresh Press item
2 Pressed Tea Towels from Studio Fresh Press
$20

Starting bid

Set of two pressed botanical tea towels featuring home grown, home pressed florals from our Toronto garden. 100% Premium Cotton, designed, printed and packaged in Canada.

Handcrafted Recycled Folk Art Clock item
Handcrafted Recycled Folk Art Clock
$30

Starting bid

Handcrafted folk art clocks made from recycled pieces, inspired by the moon’s quiet rhythm. Made by our family for people of all ages. Enjoy this moon phase clock in your home! $60 value! https://morleymoonclocks.carrd.co

$25 Gift Card to East Side Mario's Whitby Location item
$25 Gift Card to East Side Mario's Whitby Location
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 at East Side Mario's Whitby!  https://www.eastsidemarios.com/en/locations/on/whitby/4170-baldwin-street-south

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!