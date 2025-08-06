CISV Toronto's National Board Meeting 2025 Silent Auction

7-Bedroom Cliffside Retreat with 15m Infinity Pool — Zipolite, Oaxaca (45 min from Huatulco)

A private, ocean-view compound designed for relaxing in style. Enjoy a 15-meter infinity pool, a breezy poolside palapa, and tiered cactus gardens—ideal for a large family or a group of friends (sleeps up to ~20).

https://casacaobamexico.com/

Market Value: $12,000

Opening Bid: $5,000

Redemption: Valid for 1 year from auction date; dates subject to availability