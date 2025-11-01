Silent Auction 2025 STARTS on DEC. 1st at 8:30am

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
DavidsTea Piston Loose Leaf Travel Tea Press Tumbler
DavidsTea Thermal Loose Leaf Carafe
Value $65
Starting bid
4 GOLD LEVEL tickets to 2026 FORGE FC Home Game
Value $160
Starting bid
Back 10 Cellars Smitten Sparkling
Brookstone automatic wine opener
4 glasses
Value $60
Starting bid
Starbucks Thermos and Coffee Beans
Value $65
Starting bid
Mind your Bees Wraps (reusable x 3)
Lively Lemongrass all soya candle
Tea pot on Cup with tea strainer
Bee Tea Strainer
Decorative Serviettes
Value $65
Starting bid
Prepare ingredients faster with little mess and less effort using the KitchenAid 3.5 cup (0.8L) mini food chopper. Compact enough for any kitchen, this food processor makes quick work of chopping nuts, making sauces, preparing dressings, and more. It offers 2 speeds and pulse with a simple 1-touch function. The bowl is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is easy.
Value $55
Starting bid
Back 10 Cellars Smitten wine and 3 festive stemless wine glasses and 2 candles.
Value $60
Starting bid
Diff Eyewear Winston Matte Black Cat Eye Mb-Cl128 Eyeglasses Frames 52-18-143
Blue Light with case
Try them on
https://www.diffeyewear.com/products/winston-matte-black-blue-light-technology?srsltid=AfmBOoqY9a7JIBjmIvJ2ZeI6Rx-l_WfAhQxPZKecZVQUfNGx6PGQKgq_
Value $130
Starting bid
Ironwood Napoli Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie 14" x 14"
Versatile cups with or without handles
Can be for beer, coffee or candles!
Value $50
Starting bid
Handmade Charcuterie Board 18.5"
Del Terra Taste of tuscany (oil oil and balsamic)
Value $60
Starting bid
Thirty-One All about the Benjamin Wallet
8.5"
Value $75.00
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Bird Kingdom
Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. Discover hundreds of tropical birds as you explore the pathways throughout the multi-level rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds.
This world class attraction is located a 5 minute walk from Niagara Falls and is open all year.
Value 91.80
Starting bid
Ice dogs tickets for any regular season game.
Value $50+
Starting bid
Ride of a Lifetime
Beginning with the Sir Adam Beck Generating plant and the Niagara Parks Commission School of Horticulture, the tour follows the Niagara River from the Whirlpool area (look for the Spanish Aero Car crossing the gorge), over the Whirlpool Rapids and the Rainbow Bridge. The green grass and floral beauty of Queen Victoria Park stretches below as the helicopter passes by the American Falls and the Skylon Tower. Just when it looks as if you will reach the Fallsview area, your Niagara Falls helicopter tour begins to change direction following the curve of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls. Rainbows appear and disappear from all directions. The helicopter levels off and continues along the route back to base.
Value $394
Starting bid
Farm Boy Food Basket
Basket contents may be different than this picture.
Value $50
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Tiger Cats game Gold Level
Value $180
Starting bid
Hockey Hall of Fame
4 tickets
Value $100
Starting bid
Brock Golf - 2 18 hole passes
Value: $56
Starting bid
Comprehensive tour and tasting at Shed Brewery. Come and experience the latest in beermaking in a setting of spectacular views and stunning architecture. The tour will include a tasting paddle of 4 of our awesome beers!
Value $180
Starting bid
Flat Rock Tour and Tasting for 10
Experience the latest in winemaking and viticulture in a setting of spectacular views and stunning architecture.
Tour and private sampling overlooking the estate vineyards and Lake Ontario.
Value $250
Starting bid
Better Me Relaxing Massage Set and Candle
Soy Decorative Grapefruit Candle
Value $ 70
Starting bid
Waterpik and Floss
3 piece bath towel set
Bath & Body Works candle
Vanilla Coconut Hand Soap
All wrapped in a gift basket
Value $70
Starting bid
Daily Concepts Daily Leaves of Life Silicone Scrubber set
Scrubs for Face**Body**Feet**
Oscar de la Renta Bella Blanca Body Lotion
Lively Lemongrass Soy Candle
value $100
Starting bid
Donated by The Boards Gone Wild
Charcuterie Board for 10 people.
Value $125
Starting bid
Ruumi This is Love: Coco de Paris Reading Cat 30cm X 40cm
2 Travel Mugs (Revel)
Value $60
Starting bid
de Buyer Kobra Axis Handheld Slicer
Super sharp cutlery grade stainless-steel blade.
Cuts at 19.3° angle.
Slices from paper-thin to 3/16"
Made in France.
Value $160
Starting bid
Three Course Dinner for Two at the Inn on the Twenty. valid Sunday through Friday and until December 8th 2026. Blackout dates include all Holidays, Holiday Weekends (Canadian and American) and New Years Eve.
Value of $220.00.
Starting bid
Bath Caddy
Soy Candle - Lively Lemongrass
Loofah scrub and soap
Value: $60
Starting bid
Wooden Dice 3.5" and score board
The Couples Quiz
You Know your over 50..
Coca Cola Deck of Cards (2)
Value $75
Starting bid
Puzzle - Create and Colour
Fun Trash Can
5 Books of stickers
Value $50
Starting bid
Donated by: REDSTONE Winery
Wine Shelf for 6 Glasses
REDSTONE Redfoot Viognier Wine
Value: $60
Starting bid
T-fal cheese grater
Magic Bullet Set
Value: $135
Starting bid
Tommy Bahama Decorative Pineapple Throw Pillow
Pineapple Serviettes
Live Love Laugh Hot Pot holder
Value: $80
Starting bid
Old Mountain Cast Iron Skillet 8”
UNSTICK Reusable BBQ Grilling Sheet
Camping Water Bottle
Value $50
Starting bid
Donated by REDSTONE Winery
Better Home & Gardens Red Wine Glasses 17oz.
REDSTONE Gamy Noir
Value $75
Starting bid
Willow Tree Figurine Sunshine
Clove and Orange Candle
3 Picture Frames
Value $60
Starting bid
Japanese Sanyo Pottery Set
Value $75
Starting bid
Donated by HAIR CREATIONS
Ultimate HeadSpa treatment - a Japanese-inspired ritual that blends scalp care, hair wellness, and relaxation. Where facial meets massage meets scalp care. This luxurious service combines warm steam, soothing scalp massage, and Aveda’s plant-powered products to deeply cleanse, restore balance, and encourage healthier hair growth. HeadSpa leaves you with softer, shinier hair and a calm, refreshed mind.
Value $150
Starting bid
2 Pack Lanterns
Value $75
Starting bid
Donated: Niagara RIver Lions
Exclusive Fan Experience
2 tickets to a 2026 home game of your choice
2 concession Vouchers
2 Wristbands for Courtside access
Pre-game Photo on the court
Autographed Player Photo
Value $250.00
Starting bid
1957 Dodge Pickup Model
Collectible
Pierre Cardin Pen and Pencil Set
Value $55
Starting bid
Solekick Wireless Earbuds
Water Bottle
Bottle and Straw Cleaner
Value $80
Starting bid
Large Tuscany Vase
12" x 12" x 12"
Value $150
Starting bid
12" Cloche with base
and Candle
Value $75
Starting bid
Donate by Back 10 Cellars
Matcha Ground
Smitten Sparkling Wine
Lively Lemongrass Candle
Wine Glasses
Funny White Serviettes
Wine Cork Candle holder
Value $70
Starting bid
2012 Harbour Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Ice Wine
Value $80
Starting bid
Donated by
Greg Frewin
2 Tickets to Magic Evolution
Value $75
Starting bid
4 Danica Christmas Plates
7.5"
Naughty or Nice Pillow
Value $60
Starting bid
Coffee Set
Lively Lemongrass Candle
30 x 90cm Black Table Runner
Value $65
Starting bid
Donated by Back 10 Cellars and Lakehouse Restaurant
Smitten Sparkling Wine
$50 Gift Card to Lakehouse
Value $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!