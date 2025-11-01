Hosted by

City of Hope

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction 2025 STARTS on DEC. 1st at 8:30am

Pick-up location

3375 Culp Rd, Vineland Station, ON L0R 2E0, Canada

DavidsTea Gift Basket item
DavidsTea Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

DavidsTea Piston Loose Leaf Travel Tea Press Tumbler

DavidsTea Thermal Loose Leaf Carafe


Value $65

4 GOLD LEVEL tickets to 2026 FORGE FC Home Game item
4 GOLD LEVEL tickets to 2026 FORGE FC Home Game
$15

Starting bid

4 GOLD LEVEL tickets to 2026 FORGE FC Home Game


Value $160

Back 10 Cellars Basket item
Back 10 Cellars Basket
$10

Starting bid

Back 10 Cellars Smitten Sparkling

Brookstone automatic wine opener

4 glasses

Value $60

Starbucks Thermos and Coffee Beans item
Starbucks Thermos and Coffee Beans
$10

Starting bid

Starbucks Thermos and Coffee Beans

Value $65

Tea and Bee Basket item
Tea and Bee Basket item
Tea and Bee Basket item
Tea and Bee Basket
$10

Starting bid

Mind your Bees Wraps (reusable x 3)

Lively Lemongrass all soya candle

Tea pot on Cup with tea strainer

Bee Tea Strainer

Decorative Serviettes

Value $65

KitchenAid Mini Food Chopper- 3.5 Cup - Red item
KitchenAid Mini Food Chopper- 3.5 Cup - Red
$10

Starting bid

Prepare ingredients faster with little mess and less effort using the KitchenAid 3.5 cup (0.8L) mini food chopper. Compact enough for any kitchen, this food processor makes quick work of chopping nuts, making sauces, preparing dressings, and more. It offers 2 speeds and pulse with a simple 1-touch function. The bowl is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is easy.

Value $55

Back 10 Cellars Smitten wine and glasses item
Back 10 Cellars Smitten wine and glasses
$10

Starting bid

Back 10 Cellars Smitten wine and 3 festive stemless wine glasses and 2 candles.


Value $60

DIff Blue Light Glasses - try them on NOW ONLINE item
DIff Blue Light Glasses - try them on NOW ONLINE item
DIff Blue Light Glasses - try them on NOW ONLINE
$15

Starting bid

Diff Eyewear Winston Matte Black Cat Eye Mb-Cl128 Eyeglasses Frames 52-18-143

Blue Light with case

Try them on

https://www.diffeyewear.com/products/winston-matte-black-blue-light-technology?srsltid=AfmBOoqY9a7JIBjmIvJ2ZeI6Rx-l_WfAhQxPZKecZVQUfNGx6PGQKgq_


Value $130

Ironwood Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie with Versatile Cups item
Ironwood Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie with Versatile Cups item
Ironwood Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie with Versatile Cups item
Ironwood Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie with Versatile Cups
$10

Starting bid

Ironwood Napoli Pizza Sleeve or Charcuterie 14" x 14"

Versatile cups with or without handles

Can be for beer, coffee or candles!


Value $50

Handmade Charcuterie Board and Del Terra Taste of tuscany item
Handmade Charcuterie Board and Del Terra Taste of tuscany
$10

Starting bid

Handmade Charcuterie Board 18.5"

Del Terra Taste of tuscany (oil oil and balsamic)

Value $60

Thirty-One All about the Benjamin Wallet item
Thirty-One All about the Benjamin Wallet
$10

Starting bid

Thirty-One All about the Benjamin Wallet

8.5"

Value $75.00

4 Tickets to Bird Kingdom item
4 Tickets to Bird Kingdom
$15

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Bird Kingdom

Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. Discover hundreds of tropical birds as you explore the pathways throughout the multi-level rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds.

This world class attraction is located a 5 minute walk from Niagara Falls and is open all year.

Value 91.80

2 Ice Dogs Tickets item
2 Ice Dogs Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Ice dogs tickets for any regular season game.

Value $50+

Niagara Helicopters - 2 adult tickets item
Niagara Helicopters - 2 adult tickets
$25

Starting bid

Ride of a Lifetime

Beginning with the Sir Adam Beck Generating plant and the Niagara Parks Commission School of Horticulture, the tour follows the Niagara River from the Whirlpool area (look for the Spanish Aero Car crossing the gorge), over the Whirlpool Rapids and the Rainbow Bridge. The green grass and floral beauty of Queen Victoria Park stretches below as the helicopter passes by the American Falls and the Skylon Tower. Just when it looks as if you will reach the Fallsview area, your Niagara Falls helicopter tour begins to change direction following the curve of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls. Rainbows appear and disappear from all directions. The helicopter levels off and continues along the route back to base.

Value $394

Farm Boy Gift Basket item
Farm Boy Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Farm Boy Food Basket

Basket contents may be different than this picture.


Value $50

Tiger Cat Tickets (2) item
Tiger Cat Tickets (2)
$15

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Tiger Cats game Gold Level

Value $180

Hockey Hall of Fame - 4 tickets item
Hockey Hall of Fame - 4 tickets
$15

Starting bid

Hockey Hall of Fame

4 tickets

Value $100

Brock Golf - 2 18 hole passes item
Brock Golf - 2 18 hole passes
$10

Starting bid

Brock Golf - 2 18 hole passes


Value: $56

Shawn and Ed Brewery 10 People flights item
Shawn and Ed Brewery 10 People flights
$20

Starting bid

Comprehensive tour and tasting at Shed Brewery. Come and experience the latest in beermaking in a setting of spectacular views and stunning architecture. The tour will include a tasting paddle of 4 of our awesome beers!

Value $180

Flat Rock Tour & Tasting for 10 item
Flat Rock Tour & Tasting for 10
$25

Starting bid

Flat Rock Tour and Tasting for 10

Experience the latest in winemaking and viticulture in a setting of spectacular views and stunning architecture.

Tour and private sampling overlooking the estate vineyards and Lake Ontario.

Value $250

Relax Basket item
Relax Basket item
Relax Basket item
Relax Basket
$10

Starting bid

Better Me Relaxing Massage Set and Candle

  • Designed for relaxation and relief.
  • Eases muscle tension and soreness.
  • Compact and easy to store.

Soy Decorative Grapefruit Candle

Value $ 70

Time to Sparkle item
Time to Sparkle
$10

Starting bid

Waterpik and Floss

3 piece bath towel set

Bath & Body Works candle

Vanilla Coconut Hand Soap

All wrapped in a gift basket

Value $70

Glowing Skin is ALways in item
Glowing Skin is ALways in item
Glowing Skin is ALways in item
Glowing Skin is ALways in
$15

Starting bid

Daily Concepts Daily Leaves of Life Silicone Scrubber set

Scrubs for Face**Body**Feet**

Oscar de la Renta Bella Blanca Body Lotion

Lively Lemongrass Soy Candle

value $100

Charcuterie Gift Card of $125 Feeds 10 item
Charcuterie Gift Card of $125 Feeds 10
$15

Starting bid

Donated by The Boards Gone Wild

Charcuterie Board for 10 people.

Value $125

Ruumi This is Love: Coco de Paris Reading Cat & Travel Mugs item
Ruumi This is Love: Coco de Paris Reading Cat & Travel Mugs
$10

Starting bid

Ruumi This is Love: Coco de Paris Reading Cat 30cm X 40cm

2 Travel Mugs (Revel)

Value $60


Indulge your inner chef -de Buyer Kobra Axis Handheld Slicer item
Indulge your inner chef -de Buyer Kobra Axis Handheld Slicer
$15

Starting bid

de Buyer Kobra Axis Handheld Slicer


Super sharp cutlery grade stainless-steel blade.

Cuts at 19.3° angle.

Slices from paper-thin to 3/16"

Made in France.

Value $160

Dinner for 2 at the Inn on the Twenty item
Dinner for 2 at the Inn on the Twenty
$15

Starting bid

Three Course Dinner for Two at the Inn on the Twenty. valid Sunday through Friday and until December 8th 2026. Blackout dates include all Holidays, Holiday Weekends (Canadian and American) and New Years Eve. 

Value of $220.00.

Bath Caddy Basket item
Bath Caddy Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bath Caddy

Soy Candle - Lively Lemongrass

Loofah scrub and soap


Value: $60

Games Night Basket item
Games Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Wooden Dice 3.5" and score board

The Couples Quiz

You Know your over 50..

Coca Cola Deck of Cards (2)


Value $75

Girls Basket item
Girls Basket
$10

Starting bid

Puzzle - Create and Colour

Fun Trash Can

5 Books of stickers

Value $50


REDSTONE Redfoot Viognier Wine and Wine glass Rack item
REDSTONE Redfoot Viognier Wine and Wine glass Rack
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: REDSTONE Winery

Wine Shelf for 6 Glasses

REDSTONE Redfoot Viognier Wine

Value: $60

Chopped! item
Chopped!
$20

Starting bid

T-fal cheese grater

Magic Bullet Set


Value: $135


Tommy Bahama Throw Pillow Set item
Tommy Bahama Throw Pillow Set
$10

Starting bid

Tommy Bahama Decorative Pineapple Throw Pillow

Pineapple Serviettes

Live Love Laugh Hot Pot holder

Value: $80

A Camping we will GO! item
A Camping we will GO!
$10

Starting bid

Old Mountain Cast Iron Skillet 8”

UNSTICK Reusable BBQ Grilling Sheet

Camping Water Bottle

 

Value $50

My Dr. Says I need Glasses! item
My Dr. Says I need Glasses!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by REDSTONE Winery

Better Home & Gardens Red Wine Glasses 17oz.

REDSTONE Gamy Noir


Value $75

Serenity Moments item
Serenity Moments
$10

Starting bid

Willow Tree Figurine Sunshine

Clove and Orange Candle

3 Picture Frames


Value $60


Japanese Sanyo Pottery Set item
Japanese Sanyo Pottery Set
$10

Starting bid

Japanese Sanyo Pottery Set


Value $75



Japanese inspired Ultimate HeadSpa Treatment item
Japanese inspired Ultimate HeadSpa Treatment
$25

Starting bid

Donated by HAIR CREATIONS

Ultimate HeadSpa treatment - a Japanese-inspired ritual that blends scalp care, hair wellness, and relaxation. Where facial meets massage meets scalp care. This luxurious service combines warm steam, soothing scalp massage, and Aveda’s plant-powered products to deeply cleanse, restore balance, and encourage healthier hair growth. HeadSpa leaves you with softer, shinier hair and a calm, refreshed mind.


Value $150


Christmas Lanterns item
Christmas Lanterns
$10

Starting bid

2 Pack Lanterns


Value $75


Slam Dunk Experience with Niagara River Lions item
Slam Dunk Experience with Niagara River Lions
$25

Starting bid

Donated: Niagara RIver Lions

Exclusive Fan Experience

2 tickets to a 2026 home game of your choice

2 concession Vouchers

2 Wristbands for Courtside access

Pre-game Photo on the court

Autographed Player Photo


Value $250.00


Pen it ... We all Play for Canada item
Pen it ... We all Play for Canada
$10

Starting bid

1957 Dodge Pickup Model

Collectible

Pierre Cardin Pen and Pencil Set


Value $55

Keep Calm and Walk Walk Walk item
Keep Calm and Walk Walk Walk
$10

Starting bid

Solekick Wireless Earbuds

Water Bottle

Bottle and Straw Cleaner


Value $80


Taste of Tuscany item
Taste of Tuscany
$15

Starting bid

Large Tuscany Vase

12" x 12" x 12"


Value $150


Candles are Happiness with a light item
Candles are Happiness with a light
$10

Starting bid

12" Cloche with base

and Candle


Value $75


Wine and Candle Set item
Wine and Candle Set
$10

Starting bid

Donate by Back 10 Cellars

                   Matcha Ground

Smitten Sparkling Wine

Lively Lemongrass Candle

Wine Glasses

Funny White Serviettes

Wine Cork Candle holder

Value $70

Brrrrr... IceWine! item
Brrrrr... IceWine!
$10

Starting bid

2012 Harbour Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Ice Wine


Value $80

Magic Time - Greg Frewin item
Magic Time - Greg Frewin
$10

Starting bid

Donated by

Greg Frewin

2 Tickets to Magic Evolution


Value $75

Are you Ready for Christmas item
Are you Ready for Christmas
$10

Starting bid

4 Danica Christmas Plates

7.5"

Naughty or Nice Pillow


Value $60

Relax, It's Coffee Time item
Relax, It's Coffee Time item
Relax, It's Coffee Time
$10

Starting bid

Coffee Set

Lively Lemongrass Candle

30 x 90cm Black Table Runner


Value $65


Wine meets Dine item
Wine meets Dine
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Back 10 Cellars and Lakehouse Restaurant


Smitten Sparkling Wine

$50 Gift Card to Lakehouse


Value $80

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