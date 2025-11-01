Silent Auction 2025 STARTS on DEC. 1st at 8:30am

4 Tickets to Bird Kingdom

Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. Discover hundreds of tropical birds as you explore the pathways throughout the multi-level rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds.

This world class attraction is located a 5 minute walk from Niagara Falls and is open all year.

Value 91.80