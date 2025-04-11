🗳️ Civic Engagement Matters! 🗳️

Join Nisa Support for a free, non-partisan civic engagement workshop based in collaboration with CanadianMuslimVote.ca. Learn how elections work, why your voice matters, and how to participate meaningfully in our democratic process. With the upcoming election, there’s no better time to get informed. Open to all – bring a friend!

