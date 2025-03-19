Civil Discipline Club's Shop (Carhartt)

Based on orders, we were able to secure a lower price of $42 per shirt. Once payment is completed, they will be sent for printing. The size you previously selected has already been ordered, so no changes can be made. Please reorder and pay for the same size you originally requested.

Based on orders, we were able to secure a lower price of $42 per shirt. Once payment is completed, they will be sent for printing. The size you previously selected has already been ordered, so no changes can be made. Please reorder and pay for the same size you originally requested.

seeMoreDetailsMobile