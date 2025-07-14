CJLO's 2025 Funding Drive!

CJLO Baked in the Oven Vol. 6 Mixtape item
CJLO Baked in the Oven Vol. 6 Mixtape
CA$20
CJLO's Punk Zine item
CJLO's Punk Zine
CA$20
Your Choice of T-Shirt! item
Your Choice of T-Shirt!
CA$35

CJLO Funding Drive 2025 T-Shirt

Your Choice of T-Shirt! item
Your Choice of T-Shirt!
CA$35

Campus Radio is For Haters T-Shirt

Your Choice of T-Shirt! item
Your Choice of T-Shirt!
CA$35

Campus Radio is For Lovers T-Shirt

Your Choice of T-Shirt! item
Your Choice of T-Shirt!
CA$35

CJLO Classic Cassette T-Shirt

Punk Combo item
Punk Combo
CA$50

-CJLO Funding Drive 2025 T-Shirt

-CJLO's Punk Zine


Campus Combo item
Campus Combo
CA$50

-Campus Radio is For Haters T-Shirt

-Campus Radio is For Lovers T-Shirt

Funding Drive 2025 Trio item
Funding Drive 2025 Trio
CA$60

-CJLO Funding Drive 2-25 T-Shirt

-CJLO Funding Drive 2025 Tote

-CJLO Baked in the Oven Vol. 6 Mixtape


Classic Trio item
Classic Trio
CA$75

-CJLO Classic Cassette T-Shirt

-Campus Radio is For Lovers Tote

-CJLO Classic Cassette Coffee Mug



Deluxe Funding Drive 2025 Special item
Deluxe Funding Drive 2025 Special
CA$100

-CJLO Funding Drive 2025 T-Shirt

-CJLO Funding Drive 2025 Tote

-CJLO Baked in the Oven Vol. 6 Mixtape

-CJLO's Punk Zine

-CJLO Classic Cassette Coffee Mug


Ultra Deluxe Super Fantastic Funding Drive 2025 Special item
Ultra Deluxe Super Fantastic Funding Drive 2025 Special
CA$200

-CJLO Funding Drive 2025 T-Shirt

-CJLO Fundign Drive 2025 Tote 

-CJLO Baked in the Oven Vol. 6 Mixtape

-CJLO's Punk Zine

-CJLO Classic Cassette T-Shirt

-CJLO Classic Cassette Mug 

-CJLO Heavy Metal Pullover Hoodie

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing