Clan MacNicol

Hosted by

Clan MacNicol

About this event

Clan MacNicol International Gathering

1919 Upper Water St

Halifax, NS B3J 3J5, Canada

All Weekend access
$275

Experience the first ever Clan MacNicol Gathering in historic Halifax, Nova Scotia. Your ticket enables access to all events excluding Monday's excursion to Ship Hector in Pictou.

TOUR to Pictou
$250

MONDAY, take a full day guided tour to the town of Pictou, known as the “Birthplace of New Scotland”.   

Step aboard the legendary Ship Hector replica and imagine what it was like for the many Scottish immigrants who voyaged across the Atlantic Ocean in 1773.

Tour includes: Tour Guide, 56-passenger Motorcoach Transportation, Admission to the Ship Hector Museum and Tour, Lunch in the Town of Pictou, Gratuities for your Driver and Guide

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!