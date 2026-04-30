Clan MacNicol International Gathering

MONDAY, take a full day guided tour to the town of Pictou, known as the “Birthplace of New Scotland”.

Step aboard the legendary Ship Hector replica and imagine what it was like for the many Scottish immigrants who voyaged across the Atlantic Ocean in 1773.

Tour includes: Tour Guide, 56-passenger Motorcoach Transportation, Admission to the Ship Hector Museum and Tour, Lunch in the Town of Pictou, Gratuities for your Driver and Guide