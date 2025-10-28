Mea Centre: Pregnancy Support Services

Clean Baby Campaign

Baby Wash
Baby Wash
$15

Give a new mom a bottle of baby wash!

Baby Lotion
Baby Lotion
$13

Give a new mom a bottle of baby lotion!

Shampoo
Shampoo
$8

Give a new mom a bottle of baby shampoo!

Wipes
Wipes
$35

Provide a package of wipes to 18 of our moms! *An ongoing need*

Hooded Towels
Hooded Towels
$17

Provide two new little ones with a hooded towel!

Wash Cloths
Wash Cloths
$10

Provide a set of 5 wash cloths to two new little ones!

Receiving Blankets
Receiving Blankets
$22

Provide two receiving blankets to two new little ones!

Diaper Cream
Diaper Cream
$12

Provide a new mom a container of diaper cream. *Also an ongoing need *

Baby Bath
Baby Bath
$40

Provide a new mom with a baby bath!

Bath Gift Set
Bath Gift Set
$175

Provide a new mom with a bath time gift set. Includes Baby bath tub, soap, shampoo, lotion, towels, wash cloths, and bath toys.

Diaper Bag Gift Set
Diaper Bag Gift Set
$250

Provide a new mom a diaper bag, fully furnished with essentials for her and baby!

