Hosted by

Westminster House Society

About this event

Clean Up New West Silent Auction

Pick-up location

620 3rd Ave, New Westminster, BC V3M 1N5, Canada

Whistler Vacation item
Whistler Vacation
$50

Starting bid

Includes three nights at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Valued at $1800.

Bonfire and Bites item
Bonfire and Bites
$20

Starting bid

Includes a 25” outdoor firepit, 2 packs of marshmallows, 2 packs of graham crackers, 4 Hersheys chocolate bars, a bic lighter, and roasting skewers. Total value of $209

Five Meal Deal item
Five Meal Deal
$20

Starting bid

Five meals from Auntie Em‘s Kitchen plus a loaf of sourdough bread.

Beach Day Basket item
Beach Day Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes a zipperless cooler, a compact folding table with 2 cup holders, 2 large ice bricks, 2 waterbottles, Banana Boat sunscreen, 2 beach towels, and washer toss game. Total value of $188.

Oxygen Yoga One Month Pass item
Oxygen Yoga One Month Pass
$20

Starting bid

An unlimited one month Oxygen Yoga membership. Valued at $209.

Oxygen Yoga One Month Pass item
Oxygen Yoga One Month Pass
$20

Starting bid

An unlimited one month Oxygen Yoga membership. Valued at $209.

Cozy Night In Set item
Cozy Night In Set
$20

Starting bid

Includes And Breathe Lush Box and a La Vie En Rose Oversized Hoodie. And Breathe Set includes Deep Sleep Epsom Salt Cube, Twilight Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Sleepy Mini Bubble Bar, Sleepy Body Lotion, Sleepy Shower Gel, Dream Time Temple Balm, Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion, Sleepy Soap, The Comforter Mini Bubble Bar. Total value of $175.


Cozy Night In Set item
Cozy Night In Set
$20

Starting bid

Includes And Breathe Lush Box and a La Vie En Rose Oversized Hoodie. And Breathe Set includes Deep Sleep Epsom Salt Cube, Twilight Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Sleepy Mini Bubble Bar, Sleepy Body Lotion, Sleepy Shower Gel, Dream Time Temple Balm, Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion, Sleepy Soap, The Comforter Mini Bubble Bar. Total value of $175.


Beaded Earrings (Purple) item
Beaded Earrings (Purple)
$20

Starting bid

Purple beaded earrings made by Jynesta T with a total value of $50.

Beaded Earrings (Pink) item
Beaded Earrings (Pink)
$20

Starting bid

Pink beaded earrings made by Jynesta T with a total value of $50

Tennis Set item
Tennis Set
$20

Starting bid

Two Head tennis rackets with a pack of three tennis balls. Total value of $105.

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