Clean Up New West Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes three nights at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Valued at $1800.
Starting bid
Includes a 25” outdoor firepit, 2 packs of marshmallows, 2 packs of graham crackers, 4 Hersheys chocolate bars, a bic lighter, and roasting skewers. Total value of $209
Starting bid
Five meals from Auntie Em‘s Kitchen plus a loaf of sourdough bread.
Starting bid
Includes a zipperless cooler, a compact folding table with 2 cup holders, 2 large ice bricks, 2 waterbottles, Banana Boat sunscreen, 2 beach towels, and washer toss game. Total value of $188.
Starting bid
An unlimited one month Oxygen Yoga membership. Valued at $209.
Starting bid
An unlimited one month Oxygen Yoga membership. Valued at $209.
Starting bid
Includes And Breathe Lush Box and a La Vie En Rose Oversized Hoodie. And Breathe Set includes Deep Sleep Epsom Salt Cube, Twilight Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Sleepy Mini Bubble Bar, Sleepy Body Lotion, Sleepy Shower Gel, Dream Time Temple Balm, Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion, Sleepy Soap, The Comforter Mini Bubble Bar. Total value of $175.
Starting bid
Includes And Breathe Lush Box and a La Vie En Rose Oversized Hoodie. And Breathe Set includes Deep Sleep Epsom Salt Cube, Twilight Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Sleepy Mini Bubble Bar, Sleepy Body Lotion, Sleepy Shower Gel, Dream Time Temple Balm, Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion, Sleepy Soap, The Comforter Mini Bubble Bar. Total value of $175.
Starting bid
Purple beaded earrings made by Jynesta T with a total value of $50.
Starting bid
Pink beaded earrings made by Jynesta T with a total value of $50
Starting bid
Two Head tennis rackets with a pack of three tennis balls. Total value of $105.
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