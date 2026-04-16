Academy for Sustainable Innovation Canada

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Academy for Sustainable Innovation Canada

About this event

Climate Action for Nonprofit Leaders

Super Early Bird Rate
$75
Available until Aug 13

Register early and save $100 on course registration. This ticket provides the same full access to the complete course experience, including all sessions, materials, and peer learning opportunities. This reduced rate is made possible through the generous support of TD Bank Group and individual donors; without their support, the course costs $1,100 per person to deliver.

Early Bird Rate
$125
Available until Sep 13

Register early and save $50 on course registration. This ticket provides the same full access to the complete course experience, including all sessions, materials, and peer learning opportunities. This reduced rate is made possible through the generous support of TD Bank Group and individual donors; without their support, the course costs $1,100 per person to deliver.

Standard Course Registration
$175

This ticket provides full access to the complete course experience, including all sessions, materials, and peer learning opportunities. This reduced rate is made possible through the generous support of TD Bank Group and individual donors; without their support, the course costs $1,100 per person to deliver.

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