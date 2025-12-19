NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Clip 'n Climb

9718 12 Ave SW

Edmonton, AB T6X 0J5, Canada

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades K-12
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades K-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for NSA Students Preschool Siblings
Free

This ticket is for NSA Students preschool siblings for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $22.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades K-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades K-12 for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $22.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $22. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

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